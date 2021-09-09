Baltimore, MD

7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collector's dream.

Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.

Here are seven vintage shops to visit in Baltimore.

Keeper's Vintage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Yxw_0bJ9UJfw00

Price: $-$$

Location(s): 805 W. 36th Street and 229 W. Read Street

What they specialize in: Keeper's Vintage specializes in selling sustainable fashion, hand-made jewelry and wellness products.

Bottle of Bread

Price: $$

Location: 216 West Read St.

What they specialize in: They have a collection of vintage jewelry, prints, textiles, art objects and ceramics for men and women. They also buy vintage items from the turn of the century to early 1990s.

Hunting Ground

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yFTj_0bJ9UJfw00
Screenshot from Hunting Ground's Instagram.(Kaleah Mcilwain)

Price: $$

Location: 3649 Falls Rd.

What they specialize in: They offer a mix of new and vintage clothing and accessories for everyone with a focus on small designers, sustainability and living wages.

Illicit Rag Vintage

Price: $-$$

Location: 5702 Bellona Ave.

What they specialize in: Providing vintage clothing for those who love and embrace fashion and its history.

Redeux Highend Consignment Shop

Price: $$-$$$

Location: 5002 Lawndale Ave.

What they specialize in: High end fashion and the latest trends by designers such as Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, and Burberry.

Housewerks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NLMj_0bJ9UJfw00

Price: $$$-$$$$

Location: 1415 Bayard St.

What they specialize in: They offer custom fabrication and object restoration services of architectural and industrial artifacts, furnishings, and decorative objects.

Tightfisted Fashion

Price: $

Location: 2114 North Charles St.

What they specialize in: This vintage shop sells clothing items and accessories. It also offers an abundance of additional services like consignment, personal styling, shopping tours, closet management, and business mentorship.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

Baltimore, MD
2104 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore, MD

Bus driver shortage leaves hundreds of Baltimore City students stranded, now the school district is offering a stipend

The Baltimore City school district is offering parents a $250 stipend to transport their own children to school for September amid a bus driver shortage. When the school year began two weeks ago parents had to unexpectedly figure out how to get their children to school after 30 bus drivers called out on the first day leaving approximately 300 students stranded at the bus stop.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top coffee shops to work from in Baltimore

Waking up to a cup of coffee is a right of passage that almost everyone partakes in daily. For people who work from home, making your own coffee just isn't the same as going to a coffee shop to pick-up your favorite order.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

These are the most dog-friendly neighborhoods in Baltimore

Over 60 million people in the U.S. own a dog. Therefore, when considering where to live most people are doing so with their furry friends in mind. Baltimore may be a city that has plenty of green spaces and great yards, but it ranked almost last in WalletHub's list of the Most Pet-Friendly Cities. However, you shouldn't be worried about your pups happiness in Baltimore as there are some great dog-friendly neighborhoods, you just have to know what they are.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The ultimate guide to brunching in Baltimore

Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in, there’s one meal that no matter what time you wake up you’ll be on time for, and that’s brunch. Traditional eggs, toast, and bacon just don’t cut it all the time and if you’re craving something more, brunch is the way to go. Baltimore is packed with a variety of places to choose from to satisfy anyone's appetite. Known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, brunch in Baltimore combines local favorites with America’s favorite Sunday pastime.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks among the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S.

There is a significant portion of the population whose family includes pets. From 2019 to 2020, there were an estimated 85 million families in the U.S. with a pet. With the list of expenses that come with having a pet, someone can be looking at paying anywhere from $200 to $2,000 a year. Since a lot of people have pets, it is important that they know which cities are pet-friendly.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Social distancing, vaccinations, the learning gap? Should parents be worried about sending their children back to school

Students in Baltimore have returned to in-person learning for the Fall and there are a lot of questions about how school districts are going to address parents' safety and education concerns as the school year proceeds.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Marylanders share what makes a crab cake delicious and where to find the best ones

What do sunshine and harbor views pair perfectly with? Seafood. Seafood is a go-to in the Summer months and for many Marylanders that means blue crabs and crab cakes. Crab cakes are well-known and served around the world, but if you want to have the best crab cakes, some will argue you have to try them in Maryland. Crab cakes in Maryland are fresh, meaty, and don’t need fixings or condiments.

Read full story
14 comments
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks for the most-stressed cities in the U.S.

There are many things you can avoid in life and unfortunately, stress is not one of them. Out of more than 180 cities in the U.S. Baltimore ranks fourth as one of the most-stressed cities in America.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Maryland to receive at least 180 more Afghanistan nationals in the coming weeks

On Monday, August 16, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is committed to resettling more Afghanistan nationals who have contributed to the U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and is looking to receive at least 180 more in the coming weeks.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Which colleges and school districts in Maryland are requiring vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year

Some Maryland colleges and schools are requiring that students, faculty, staff or a combination of the three have the Covid-19 vaccine before the 2021-22 school year begins in the Fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

2026 FIFA World Cup could be hosted in Baltimore

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based sports company recently joined Baltimore's host city campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the U.S. that FIFA is considering.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Home Depot’s new distribution centers creating more jobs in Baltimore amid state's labor shortage

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point’s revitalizedTradepoint Atlantic development bringing almost 500 jobs to Baltimore.

Read full story
Maryland State

Best waterfront restaurants in Baltimore

Situated along the upper tributary of the Chesapeake Bay is Baltimore City, the most populous city in the state of Maryland. Baltimore has many iconic and historical neighborhoods that sit along the Inner Harbor making it a great place for waterfront dining.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top five theaters in Baltimore

The arts and culture scene in Baltimore is what makes it a great place to visit or live. Baltimore has plenty of theaters where you can see Broadway shows, concerts, comedy specials and more.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do. Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best companies to work for in Baltimore

This list of the best companies to work for in Baltimore is based off of Zippia’s hand-curated list that they put together based on data on salaries, companies financial health, and their employee diversity.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

10 things to do in Locust Point

Located at the southern end of the South Baltimore peninsula sits Locust Point, formerly an industry-heavy neighborhood that used to be home to many factory workers and immigrants.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best places for Italian food in Little Italy

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Baltimore there’s a charming neighborhood called Little Italy. It has the ambiance of the old country Italia where you can stroll through narrow streets and partake in the Italian language and take cultural classes.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy