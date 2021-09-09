7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collector's dream.

Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.

Here are seven vintage shops to visit in Baltimore.

Price: $-$$

Location(s): 805 W. 36th Street and 229 W. Read Street

What they specialize in: Keeper's Vintage specializes in selling sustainable fashion, hand-made jewelry and wellness products.

Price: $$

Location: 216 West Read St.

What they specialize in: They have a collection of vintage jewelry, prints, textiles, art objects and ceramics for men and women. They also buy vintage items from the turn of the century to early 1990s.

Screenshot from Hunting Ground's Instagram. (Kaleah Mcilwain)

Price: $$

Location: 3649 Falls Rd.

What they specialize in: They offer a mix of new and vintage clothing and accessories for everyone with a focus on small designers, sustainability and living wages.

Price: $-$$

Location: 5702 Bellona Ave.

What they specialize in: Providing vintage clothing for those who love and embrace fashion and its history.

Price: $$-$$$

Location: 5002 Lawndale Ave.

What they specialize in: High end fashion and the latest trends by designers such as Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, and Burberry.

Price: $$$-$$$$

Location: 1415 Bayard St.

What they specialize in: They offer custom fabrication and object restoration services of architectural and industrial artifacts, furnishings, and decorative objects.

Price: $

Location: 2114 North Charles St.

What they specialize in: This vintage shop sells clothing items and accessories. It also offers an abundance of additional services like consignment, personal styling, shopping tours, closet management, and business mentorship.

