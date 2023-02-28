YOUR CELL PHONE IS SPYING ON YOU!!! Edward Snowden, National Security Agency Whistleblower And His Claims

Do you ever feel like your phone is spying on you? Well, as it turns out, it might just be…

Your phone indeed has ears that you may not know about Photo by Anand Murali/FactorDaily

The world of mobile phone spying is shrouded in mystery, leaving many to wonder if their personal devices are watching and listening to their every move. But what data is being collected, and who has access to it? Edward Snowden, the notorious whistleblower who exposed the extent of government surveillance, sheds light on this murky topic. His words offer a glimpse into a world of corporate and government spying, where our personal information is bought and sold like a commodity. From the apps we use to the websites we visit, our digital footprint is constantly being tracked and monitored. But just how deep does this rabbit hole go?

With his shocking revelations about government surveillance programs, Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee turned whistleblower, uncovered a series of surveillance programs conducted by various intelligence agencies worldwide to put digital privacy at the forefront of everyone’s mind. In his revelations, he exposed highly suspicious activities that could be seen as a severe violation of privacy. And though the 2016 film “Snowden” touched on just a few aspects of his case, there’s still plenty more we don’t know - including the role mobile phones play in all of this.

In the 2016 film "Snowden", Edward Snowden claims that “information has to be protected not because we’re trying to hide something but because we’re trying to protect something” — our rights as citizens. It's clear he's raising awareness about the dangers of having our personal data collected and sold to third parties without our knowledge or consent.

It's clear from his quotes that Edward Snowden firmly believes that mobile phone spying is a real thing. He raises many valid points about how our civil liberties are being violated through the unchecked power of mobile phones. But are these claims true? To answer this question, it's important to examine what data companies can actually access and how they use it.

Evidence That Cell Phones Violate Privacy

Your phone may be spying on you Photo by THE MAC OBSERVER

So, what exactly did Edward Snowden have to say about mobile phone spying? It's no secret that the whistleblower was strongly opposed to the surveillance of private citizens, and interpreted the activities of companies such as Apple and Google as a blatant violation of civil rights.

In his own words, Snowden stated:

We now have irrefutable evidence that our cell phones are being used to spy on us—and it's not just the NSA. Companies like Apple and Google have massive databases filled with information about our activities, habits, and location.

It's also noteworthy to mention that the 2016 biopic "Snowden" brought this issue to light in a powerful way. In one scene of the film, Snowden reveals details about how cell phone metadata can be used by government or corporate entities for controversial purposes such as social engineering.

No matter which side of the fence you fall on regarding mobile phone spying, it is undeniable that this topic has been receiving more attention than ever before—and Edward Snowden's insights helped start an indispensable conversation that is still ongoing today.

Edward Snowden on Mobile Phone Surveillance

Photo by WikimediaCommons

In a 2014 interview with NBC News, Edward Snowden stated that “every cell phone is a tracking device” and that “Any time your phone is turned on…it’s subject to being tracked and monitored.”

Here are a few quotes from Edward Snowden himself:

Everything you do on your phone--every call, swipe, and keystroke--is recorded and stored away by companies who want to sell it.

Your phone is not just a communication device; it’s also an open window into your life for those who know how to spy on you.

Your cell phone will betray you in ways that you can’t even imagine. Those devices in your pocket are tracking you not only from place to place, but everywhere in life.

Snowden presented even more disturbing evidence in the 2016 film “Snowden:” He identified that almost every website we visit or every email we send logs our location and uses this data to piece together a map of our daily movements. Not only that, but he also suggested that business owners can buy access to our personal attributes such as marital status or political views—all without us ever knowing.

So next time you whip out your cell phone for a quick scroll, remember just how much data it can be collecting about you. While we can't completely avoid using our phones altogether, we can take steps to limit the amount of personal information we share and be vigilant about the apps we download and the sites we visit.

Looking at the Film "Snowden"

In the 2016 film "Snowden", Edward Snowden's story takes us on a journey through the events that led him to become one of the most famous whistleblowers of all time. Through the lens of Edward Snowden's own experiences, we are given a glimpse into the vast network of surveillance and data collection that is happening right under our noses, and the devastating consequences it can have for our personal freedoms and civil liberties.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Edward Snowden in Snowden (2016) Film Photo by Open Road Films

One of the memorable scene from the movie Snowden involves a demonstration of the capabilities of the NSA's surveillance technology. Snowden and his colleagues are able to remotely activate the microphone and camera of a target's cell phone, allowing them to eavesdrop on a private conversation and even capture video footage of the target in their own home. The film also goes further into detail about how data from our cell phones is tracked, sold, and used against us by companies and governments – a movie that will make us question everything we thought we knew about online privacy and the role of governments and corporations in shaping our digital lives. From this movie we learn valuable lessons about how our data can be used against us and should handle our own information with care.

How Mobile Phone Companies And Carriers Are Using Your Data

Photo by Sarah/CNET

In truth, most mobile phone companies collect and store our data in order to make more money. They're usually looking for ways to target advertisements more accurately or to track our behavior. But this can have far-reaching consequences on our privacy and security.

This is something that Edward Snowden has been speaking out against for years. And while his warnings may have seemed exaggerated at the time, today we know how serious of a problem this is.

For example, the movie "Snowden" (2016) highlighted how phone companies track our locations without informing us about it - a huge violation of our privacy! These companies also use elaborate algorithms that can suck up vast amounts of data about our online behavior without us even realizing it - something no one should ever have to worry about.

As Edward Snowden put it:

The greatest fear that I have regarding the outcome for America of these disclosures is that nothing will change… People will see in the media all of these disclosures. They’ll know the lengths that the government is going to grant themselves powers unilaterally to create greater control over American society and global society… but they won’t be willing to take the risks necessary to stand up and fight to change things—to force their representatives to actually take a stand in their interests.

How to Protect Yourself From Mobile Phone Spying

You may not know this, but you can actually protect yourself from mobile phone spying. With the right tips and tricks, you can be sure your data is safe and secure.

Mobile Phone Settings

Photo by WikimediaCommons

The first step is to review your mobile phone settings—especially those relating to location and app permissions. Granting apps with access to location data allows them to track your movements, so think carefully before doing so. Being a bit careful before aggreing on the terms and conditions of any sites you visit could help a lot.

Secure Connections

Secure Connections Photo by Computer Generated Solutions

When possible, avoid using public Wi-Fi networks or hotspots when connecting to the internet on your phone. Public networks are not secure, making them prime targets for hackers or scammers looking to access private data like credit card information or passwords.

Alternatively, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when accessing websites on your mobile device in order to ensure that the connection is secure and encrypted. This will make it much more difficult for someone to intercept any sensitive information that is exchanged over the network - including emails and bank account details.

Finally, be aware of how you use social media apps when using your mobile device. Many of these platforms allow third parties to track user activity, so log out of any accounts that have sensitive information stored whenever possible.

Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say.

-Edward Snowden

Hey, I'm Kada 😊! I write about interesting news related to U.S. history, social media, and other entertaining stuff like this one. Follow for more news, and stories.