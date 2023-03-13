Elon Musk is working to build a new dream town in Texas, 3500 acres of land has been purchased

Elon Musk: Elon Musk is also acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas to settle this city. So far, about 3500 acres of land has been purchased. The work of buying more land is going on.

Photo by Twitter@elonmusk

Elon Musk, the world's second richest man, is preparing to take another big step after buying Twitter. According to the report, Tesla's CEO is thinking of setting up a separate city of his own .

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk is also acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas to settle this city. So far, about 3500 acres of land has been purchased. The most important thing is that Musk is preparing to settle this city for the employees of his company. Here the staff of his company will live and work.

There will be 100 houses in the city.

According to the report, Elon Musk has also finalized the name of this city. He wants to name it Snellbrook. If we talk about the location of this city, then it is near the under-construction plant of Musk's company Boring and Space-X. Musk currently plans to build 100 houses in the city. All the facilities in this city will also be taken care of.

Musk likes Texas very much

Elon Musk likes Texas very much. He announced in 2020 that he would soon shift Tesla's headquarters and his home from California to Texas. He also worked in this direction. He started a Tesla factory in Austin in 2022, and started a unit in Texas for SpaceX and Boring Company. Now Musk wants to set up a city for his employees near Texas .

This is how you can get a house at a very low price

According to the report, Musk has also prepared a plan to give a house to his staff in this city at a low price. Under this plan, Musk is thinking of giving one BHK and 2 BHK flats at a price of around Rs 65,000 per month. However, for a cheap house, employees will also have to follow some rules. For example, if the employee of the company leaves the job or is fired from the job, then the said employee will have to vacate the house within 30 days .