The rapidly declining birth rate in the world, by 2100, the birth of children will stop decreasing completely .

It is believed that by the year 2100, the global birth rate will fall to less than 0.1%. The birth of children will stop at a complete halt. Scientists are constantly warning about what will happen after this. Maybe within a few years, the human population will be completely eliminated from the earth. In the meantime, there will be many more changes, which are frightening.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently made a frightening statement about the declining birth rate here. He said that if this continues, Japan will soon disappear. In the year 2022, only about 8.75 lakh children were born there. The population of old people in Japan has increased so much that there are no people left to work and even go to the army. The same is the case with many other countries, where the birth rate has come down rapidly. In such a situation, it is also being raised that if this situation continues, new births in the world will end as soon as possible. What will happen then .

This is how Japan is.

Japan, with a population of about 125 million, is among the richest countries in the world. No one doubts its military strength, but gradually the country is weakening. In the recent past, there have been many reports that say that Japan is constantly appealing for appointments in its army. Their military budget has also increased but people are not able to join the army. Either they are old, or they are on the verge of old age. This is just one aspect. The young population in Japan has decreased so much that the elderly have to work long after retirement age. Even the companies there are inviting outsiders to work. Recently, the pm's fear that he will become invisible explains the situation there.

Birth rate is constantly falling

According to a Reuters report, less than 800,000 (773,000) babies were born in Japan last year. This had never happened before. Now the government there is planning to give a huge amount of money along with holidays to the parents to raise the children. This problem is not only of Japan, but many countries of the world are living with the fear of the loss of young population. This is one aspect of the problem, but the next part of it is more scary.

What the institutions believe

The Pew Research Center, an American think tank, believes that by the end of this century, the birth rate will be almost over. That is, there will be no new children. By the year 2100, the world's population will be about 10.9 billion. After this, it will increase by less than 0.1% every year. The kind of pressure under which today's youth are living, it is very possible that the birth rate will stop decreasing. Then no new child will come into the world. The population will remain there. What will happen next?

This situation is a kind of baby-ban. No one would have thought of what would happen after human beings had been born for a few years or even 5 decades. Our species means Homo sapiens will gradually start to disappear. People will either be older, or less old. Hospitals will be crowded even on normal days. No one will know in how many days their number will come.

The population will be reduced to half in a few years.

One change will be that all industries made for baby-care will be closed overnight. No milk powder, no diapers will be needed. The tension that will happen after this is a different thing, but at the moment we focus on what will happen next. If no new child is born for 5 decades, the world's population will be halved to 5 billion. This is the same population as it used to be in 1987.

Migration will increase

Baby care is a very expensive thing. This expenditure will also stop when the birth rate stops. With this, everyone will have a lot of money, which will also have an impact on the country's economy. A country with rich people will be richer. He will call people from other countries to keep industries running here. Suppose Japan has become a country with an old population at the moment, but it has a lot of money. In such a situation, if they call the people of a poor country by offering them more salary, then the people will leave. This will be good for Japan, but the threat to the economy of the country from which people are going will increase.

There will also be a fear that countries will start fighting for human beings among themselves. Maybe the third world war will take place on the fact that the country has invited people from here.

Gender dynamics will change rapidly

Mothers of young children usually make a lot of compromises. They either quit their jobs or do work that falls short of their skills, but that can give them a chance to stay at home. If there are no children, then this pressure will be removed from women. They stand at par with men or perhaps ahead of them. This change in the workplace will bring many other changes. Since no new baby is being born, it is possible that the biological gap between man and woman will also end.

Already in danger

Scientists also believe that humans are not on earth forever. Apart from the low population rate, there is another reason for this. The genetic variations of our i.e. Homo sapiens are very low. Genetic diversity means a change in the genes of people of the same species. Due to this, different breeds are seen in organisms. Genetic variation is the only way we or an organism adapts to the new climate and avoids extinction.

Since there is not much difference in dna within us, then with any change, we are at increased risk of extinction. For example, we may become the first victims of global warming and humans will be eliminated from the earth.