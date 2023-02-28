The 15-minute city plan is being fiercely opposed from Britain to Europe, people took to the streets

Are governments conspiring to imprison the public in an area by building hospitals, markets nearby?

Uproar in Britain

The city will be divided into smaller parts, in which people of one area will be able to either take passes to another area, or will have to pay heavy fines. It's not a Covid ban, but a 15-minute-city plan that has created an uproar from Europe to the UK. People say that governments are preparing to keep them in captivity without crime. It is also being called an international conspiracy .

What if you find a school, hospital, market within 15 minutes of leaving the house. From traffic jams to road accidents, there will also be less, as well as the environment will also be better. With this thinking, there was talk of bringing a 15-minute city concept in Britain and Europe, but people created an uproar. People say that this is actually a conspiracy, due to which people will be put under house arrest in the same area.

70 pounds fine

Oxford is the first of the uk's cities where people from any locality cannot drive beyond a certain area. Even if each adult gets a 100-day pass to move out of the city, they will be able to either cross their limit for the same number of days in a total year, or pay a fine of 70 pounds if the rule is broken.

There will be filters in the city that will be able to identify and stop vehicles.

This scheme was called Oxford Traffic Filter Scheme, in which there will be 6 filters in the city, which will prevent private vehicles from traveling long distances. There is also a slight discount. This rule will not apply to vehicles like buses, taxis, vans, motorcycles and ambulances. As soon as the rule started to be implemented, people started making a ruckus. Most people believe that the governments are conspiring together, so that people are confined to one area, do not meet outsiders and do not get proper information about what is going on in the rest of the world.

What is the argument in favor?

15 Minute City was first talked about in the year 2015. Professor Carlos Moreno of The University of Sorbonne in Paris said that if everything was built in one area at such a distance of such minutes, traffic rules would be broken and since people would drive less, pollution would also be reduced. Scientists have argued that it will save people time and connect better with their neighbourhood.

Then where is the problem?

Scientists and environmentalists are counting its benefits. They are even talking about reducing the carbon footprint and giving clean air to the coming generations. That's enough to lure people, but the reverse is happening. People are saying that all this is a conspiracy to lock them in one area. Mayors or governments will decide on the basis of flat numbers where you can't go, or who can't come to your area.

Various hashtags are going on on social media, in which some are accusing it of calling it the agenda of the United Nations and some are calling it the agenda of the World Economic Forum. It is also being said that if the government wants, it will completely evacuate a particular place and send the people there to the so-called Smart City. People will not have the choice of where to live. It is even being called #15minuteprisons.

China is being strictly compared

There were many reports in China during the Covid era, in which citizens were alleging that they have been imprisoned in a building. But three years before that, there were many such photos and videos in Shanghai, China, in which there were allegations of people living in one place. Chinese government officials themselves admitted that they are building a happy community, in which markets, malls, schools, hospitals, post offices are all in a multipurpose area of 1500 square meters and people can go out only for office.

Many countries have proposed

The truth and falsehood of conspiracy theory are not known, but the governments of different countries have started working on this. The US state of Ottawa has a proposal for a 15-minute neighborhood, while Melbourne in Australia has a 20-minute city. In Barcelona, Spain, it is being called a car-free superblock. This will be such a large scope, in which all the fun can be found by bicycle or on foot for 15 minutes.

In the fight, even big leaders and scientists have become two. Earlier this February, British leader Nick Fletcher called it an international conspiracy in Parliament, alleging that people's freedom would be taken away if implemented .