Family Meals benefits from Black Ties, Blue Jeans & Bingo

Attendees of the Black Ties, Blue Jeans & Bingo played bingo for a chance to win big prizes. The event took place at Santa Lucia River ClubPhoto byK2 Photography & Marketing

Family Meals, Inc. hosted a sold-out Black Ties, Blue Jeans & Bingo event Saturday, February 18 at the beautiful Santa Lucia River Club Ballantrae in Port St. Lucie.

The annual event was held to help families understand the importance of getting back to the basics, mealtime together. The profits of the event will be used to offset expenses for upcoming outreaches.

Guests enjoyed dancing provided by Traxx Entertainment. Guests also enjoyed a delicious plated dinner and completed their meal with an ice cream bar. A silent auction was offered to guests by donations from local businesses.

Computer generated bingo games made the bingo games easy to follow. Four winners won bingo prizes of over $500.00 each.

Family Meals, Inc. is a local, grassroots nonprofit launched in St. Lucie County in 2012. Meal ingredients are delivered to local families along the Treasure Coast to allow families who may go under the radar of social agencies and typically do not ask for food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygU95_0lHhg1HY00
Monty Kosoff and Kimberely Williams danced together during the Black Ties, Blue Jeans & Bingo event at Santa Lucia River Club.Photo byk2 Photography & Marketing

Family Meals' mission is to provide the uncooked meal ingredients to families who are having trouble making ends meet and would rather go without a holiday meal than ask for help. The nonprofit provides food along with tools to strengthen family connections as they prepare and share a meal while having meaningful conversations.

Also, included in meal bags delivered to the families’ homes by volunteer drivers are conversation-starter questions, mealtime prayers, and activities so families may enjoy their time together and begin a family tradition of sharing mealtimes together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hms32_0lHhg1HY00
Linda Bartz, St. Lucie County Commissioner, and Martha Taylor, President/Founder of Family Meals, Inc. - Black Ties, Blue Jeans & Bingo.Photo byK2 Photography & Marketing

Family Meals, Inc. delivers the uncooked meals, so families don’t have to stand in line for food affording extra time to spend with their families. The nonprofit chooses families who need a temporary boost and who are having trouble providing a holiday meal.

To volunteer call 772-210-0900 or email familymealsfl@gmail.com or visit familymealsinc.org

