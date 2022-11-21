Fort Pierce, FL

Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for Thanksgiving

Cobb’s Landing in Historic Downtown Fort Pierce once again hosted the popular Family Meals, Inc. Celebrity Bartender Event. Cobb’s Landing provides priceless views and a relaxed atmosphere to unwind. Cobb’s Landing offers award-winning food served by some of the most professional staff on the Treasure Coast.

Craphonso Thorpe of the Treasure Coast Seminole Club serves up beers during the Family Meals Celebrity Bartender event at Cobbs Landing.Photo byLinda Kloorfain

This annual event raises much-needed funds to purchase turkeys for Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The local nonprofit hopes to raise enough funds to provide whole turkeys to local families in need. Thanksgiving meal ingredients are delivered to families to prepare a holiday meal in their homes. A whole turkey enhances the meal.

Wednesday, November 16, the fun started at 5:30. Four local celebrities challenged each other to pour the best drinks while collecting the most tips to win the evening’s trophy for most tips collected. 2022 Celebrities included Petrona Egan of Seacoast Bank, Ryan Episcopo of Southern Eagle Distributing Inc. Florida, Craphonso Thorpe of Treasure Coast Seminole Club, and Scotty Bruhn of Louden Bonded Pools. Together the bartenders raised well over the targeted goal of $10,000.00 to raise over $12,000!

Petrona Egan of Seacoast Bank encourages the crowd to tip their bartenders during the Celebrity Bartender event.Photo byLinda Kloorfain

Jon Shainman of WPTV shared information and growth about Family Meals, Inc. Mr. Shainman encouraged guests to buy raffle tickets to win the many raffle items offered during the event. Mr. Shainman has supported Family Meals, Inc. Celebrity Bartender Event for over eight years.

Mr. Shainman presented the winner with their trophy. Congratulations to this year’s winner Scott Bruhn.

Ryan Episcopo, Scott Bruhn, Petrona Egan, and Craphonso Thorpe. Bruhn took home the trophy for the most tips raised.Photo byLinda Kloorfain

Founded in 2012, Family Meals, Inc. continues to provide all necessary meal ingredients, always a protein, dessert, table talk questions including mealtime prayers so families can prepare meals in their homes.

Families are encouraged to put their electronics and cell phone away to facilitate sharing and conversation, especially during the holidays. The meal ingredients are discreetly delivered to preserve families’ dignity in their time of need.

Thanks to the generous community support, Family Meals, Inc. continues to grow and serve Treasure Coast families.

To learn more about Family Meals, Inc.’s mission, donate or volunteer, please visit familymealsinc.org.

