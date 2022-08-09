All Things Are Possible for our Veterans... If You Believe

K2 Photo Marketing

DDS4Vets, a Treasure Coast non-profit organization, is hard at work to ensure veterans get the help they need. Many veterans need help with saving their homes, getting medical care, and more. There is help out there, but they do not know how to get it. It can be overwhelming. Deb Doherty, CEO, stated “Bridging the gap that veterans face with services that they are entitled to is of utmost importance”. The non-profit also raises money to purchase dogs and have them trained for veterans who need them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tcn5b_0hAkCvKV00
Dog Trainer Michael Lorraine gives a demonstration with one of the 3 service dogs currently in training.Mitch Kloorfain

Our ‘Believe in the Mission Gala’ will raise money to help with the service dog costs. The Gala will take place at the Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6-10 pm. U.S. Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc (retired) will be the special guest speaker. General Bolduc served eight combat tours during his 32 years in the Armed Forces and received many medals including five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

The event will be emceed by Fox News Commentator David Webb and Dr. Brian Moriarty. Special guests include Director/Producer Michael Gier, Congressman Brian Mast, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, and more. General Frank Libutti, Founder of Horses & Heroes, will speak at the gala about his organization and DDS4Vets joining forces to offer horse therapy to veterans.

DDS4Vets has joined forces with DoYouGiveARuck, a, Indian River County not-for-profit that raises funds to help veterans, and the homeless. Together they raise money and awareness for veteran issues. The founder of DoYouGiveARuck, Jimmy Lee Jackson and his team members will be honored guests of the gala. Jackson and his team are hosting a Family Fun Ruck Event on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the IRSC Pruitt Campus to raise funds for DDS4Vets.

Sponsors of the gala include National Veterans Alliance and Manchester Insurance. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Deb@DDS4Vets.org for more information or tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOLdT_0hAkCvKV00
Kuno is a chocolate lab that will be presented to a veteran who was injured in Afghanistan during the airport attack.Mitch Kloorfain

#####

About DDS4Vets:

DDS4Vets is a 501c3 non-profit in St. Lucie County that serves veterans all over FL. Our mission is to bring positive, lasting solutions to our military veterans and their families. We aim to bridge the gap between veterans and the services they are entitled to. For more information, please call 561-246-0566 or visit www.DDS4Vets.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# st lucie county# service dogs# gala# veterans

Comments / 0

Published by

Linda & Mitch of K2 Photography & Marketing has deep ties in their Treasure Coast community. In addition to working with many local non-profits & businesses, Linda is the photog for St. Lucie Voice, a print newspaper covering St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, FL
42 followers

More from K2 Photo Marketing

Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin family

Welcome Home, Martin Family. Members of the community showed up in force to welcome and congratulate Tameshia Martin and her son Antwan on purchasing their Habitat home on Wednesday, August 3 in Fort Pierce. Cars lined the streets as family, friends, community, staff, and volunteers gathered on Notlem Drive for St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity’s first Community Land Trust Home Dedication ceremony.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of Directors

Put the right people in the right places, and then you trust them to do the right stuff. ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla., Governor Ron DeSantis appointed seven people to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors in July including Fort Pierce resident and State Representative of District 84, Dana Trabulsy.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy