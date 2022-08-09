St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity received a $30,000 grant to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County. One home will be in Port St. Lucie and the other in Fort Pierce.

14% of Florida households spend over half of their income on housing and the number of St. Lucie County families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise.

Future homeowner Brianna had her dad helping paint her home sponsored by Wells Fargo Linda Kloorfain

“We’re grateful for Wells Fargo who donated the funds we needed to help build the Ferguson’s and Pierre’s homes,” said Melissa Winstead, Development Director at St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity.

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation, and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

About St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity began in 1996 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International; a Christian housing organization and leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries.

Families and individuals who are ready for homeownership yet are priced out of the high-cost housing market, partner with St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity to build a place they can call home.

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity uses a Community Land Trust model of homeownership. By maintaining ownership of the land through a ground lease, capping home resale equity, and requiring any future sales are made to a low-income, qualified buyer, St. Lucie Habitat ensures that the affordable homes they build, remain affordable in perpetuity.

To date, St. Lucie Habitat has built or rehabbed 85 homes and repaired 148 homes in St. Lucie County.