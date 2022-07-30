David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual Gala

David Webb Supplied by David Webb

David Webb, Fox News contributor and host of ‘Reality Check’ on FOX Nation and ‘The David Webb Show’ on SiriusXM Patriot has signed on as co-emcee with Brian Moriarty for the 2nd Annual 'Believe in the Mission' gala taking place in October.

The gala serves as a fundraiser to supply and train service dogs for Veterans in need. Funds from last year’s event purchased and paid for the training of three dogs. The trained canines will be presented during this year’s event to disabled U.S. servicemen with needs that will be fulfilled by man’s best friend.

Webb is an advocate of United States service veterans and first responders. Webb serves is on the boards of the Young Marines National Foundation, Wounded Warriors Family Support, and an advisor to the V.E.T.S. Program and the Iwo Jima Association of America.

“David Webb is a great ambassador for our veterans and first responders. Having him in the room to co-emcee our gala is a perfect fit for sharing the importance of our message.” said Deb Doherty, CEO of DDS4Vets.

The 2nd Annual gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hutchinson Shores in Jensen Beach, FL. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dds4vets.org.

About DDS4Vets

DDS4Vets is a 501c3 non-profit in St. Lucie County that serves veterans all over FL. Our mission is to bring positive, lasting solutions to our military veterans and their families. We aim to bridge the gap between veterans and the services they are entitled to. For more information, please call 561-246-0566 or visit www.dds4vets.org.