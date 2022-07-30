State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of Directors

Put the right people in the right places, and then you trust them to do the right stuff.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla., Governor Ron DeSantis appointed seven people to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors in July including Fort Pierce resident and State Representative of District 84, Dana Trabulsy.

Rep. Trabulsy was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and serves on several committees including vice chair of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee. Relative to her appointment to CareerSource Florida, Rep. Trabulsy sits on the Education and Employment Committee and Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee.

“In Florida, and at Career Source, we are focused on job creation, partnerships, innovation, and workforce education. I am especially excited about the expansion of workforce education and training programs. These are essential elements of our mission,” said Rep. Trabulsy

Rep. Trabulsy has a special place in her heart for children’s initiatives as well as advocating the importance of families earning a fair living wage to support their families.

“Having local representation on the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors affords CSRC the opportunity to showcase how our local workforce development board, its economic and educational partners, community stakeholders, and businesses collaborate to secure a skilled and qualified talent pipeline for the industry sector employers in the counties we serve,” said Brian Bauer, President/CEO of CareerSource Research Coast.

Rep. Dana Trabulsy, Mary Murphy, and Brian Bauer, CEO/President of CareerSource Research Coast at the Port St. Luice Job Fair. Mitch Kloorfian

