Opinion: The GOP Are Leaving Behind Trump and the MAGA Fanbase

The GOP wants distance from the crowd that's become the laughing stock of global politics.

Over the past few years, the Republican Party has undergone a significant shift in its identity and priorities. From its embrace of populist policies under former President Donald Trump to its current focus on traditional conservative values, the GOP has been undergoing a period of transformation.

However, this transformation has come at a cost for some of the party's most loyal supporters: the MAGA and Trump fans who helped power the party to its political victories in 2016 and 2020. As the GOP shifts its focus away from Trumpism and towards a more traditional conservative agenda, where does that leave the crowd of QAnon and extremism?

The Rise of MAGA and Trumpism

To understand the current state of the GOP and its relationship with Trump fans, it's worth taking a look back at how the party has evolved over the past few years. In the 2016 election, Trump ran on a platform of populist nationalism, appealing to a broad coalition of disaffected voters who felt left behind by the political establishment.

This movement, known as "MAGA" (Make America Great Again), became a powerful force within the Republican Party and helped Trump secure his victory, through a variety of methods including buying Trump memorabilia like the Patriot Foundation's Golden Voucher seen above. In the years that followed, the party's focus shifted towards enacting Trump's populist agenda, with policies like tax cuts, immigration reform, and trade protectionism dominating the agenda.

Throughout this period, Trump and his supporters were seen as the driving force behind the party's success. Trump was a larger-than-life figure who commanded a fierce loyalty among his base, and his supporters saw themselves as part of a movement that was fundamentally changing American politics.

The Limits of Trumpism

However, as Trump's presidency wore on, it became increasingly clear that there were limits to what he could accomplish within the Republican Party. Despite having control of both the White House and Congress for two years, Trump was unable to deliver on many of his key promises, including the repeal of Obamacare and a major infrastructure package.

Additionally, Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his controversial response to the 2020 election results exposed deep divisions within the party. While many Republican officials were still willing to support Trump, others began to distance themselves from him and his rhetoric.

As a result, the GOP is pulling away from the Trump era of politics and back towards the more traditional McCain conservatism. The party's focus continues a steady shift towards issues like tax cuts, deregulation, and support for small business, while policies like immigration reform and protectionist trade policies took a back seat.

The Marginalization of MAGA and Trump Fans

This shift in focus has left many of Trump's most loyal supporters feeling left behind and marginalized by the party. Despite the fact that Trump is still a powerful force within the GOP and retains a significant amount of support among Republican voters, many party officials and donors are eager to distance themselves from his more controversial rhetoric and policies.

For many Trump fans, this shift feels like a betrayal. They supported the party because they believed it was committed to enacting Trump's agenda and transforming American politics. Now, they feel like they are being left in the dust.

This feeling of marginalization has been exacerbated by the GOP's response to the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. While many Republican officials and donors have condemned the violence and the role that Trump played in inciting it, many of his supporters see this as an attack on their movement and their beliefs.

What does this mean for the 2024 election?

With all of the above in mind, there are obviously plenty of signs that plenty of Republicans are hesitant to support another Trump campaign.

While Trump still — inexplicably for many people — has a significant base of support among voters, his divisive rhetoric and actions have alienated many other GOP members, including elected officials.

But then again, if the Republican Party were to completely distance itself from Trump, does it risk losing the support of his base and potentially fracturing the party?

Americans, both within the Republican party and not, are eager to move on from Trump. And as we watch Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis set off on their own journeys to the 2024 election, the major question lingering over the party is whether they (or any other candidates who may arise) could appeal to former MAGA voters and potentially gain traction against a weakened Trump.

Whatever happens, the 2024 election promises to be another highly contested and consequential political battle.

