Want to Save Money this Year? Discounted Gift Cards are the Way to Go

Among the known truths that come along every January, are the following:

The wallet is thinner.

The budget is tighter.

The worth of your dollar doesn't care about either of those things.

But fear not! There's a way to build that bank account back up and still get to enjoy the things in life that you love. Like impulse shopping on Amazon. How, you may ask.

A website overflowing with discounted gift cards, of course.

Enjoy up to 30% discounts with thousands of brands. Photo by Raise

Raise.com is an online marketplace where you can buy and sell gift cards from thousands of different retailers.

By buying discounted gift cards on Raise, you can save up to 35% off the face value of the card.

The website offers a wide selection of gift cards from popular stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more. You can find discounted gift cards in various denominations, ranging from $5 to $500. The discount you receive depends on the retailer and the current demand for the card. All cards on Raise.com are verified and guaranteed to work, so you never have to worry about buying a fraudulent card.

When you purchase a gift card from Raise, you have the option of buying a physical card or an eGift card. Physical cards will be mailed to you and usually take 3-7 days for delivery, while eGift cards are delivered instantly via email. Both types of cards will have the same amount of money available for use, so it’s up to you which one you prefer.

The website also offers a rewards program called “Raise Cash Back” where you can earn up to 10% back in rewards when you purchase gift cards. Raise Cash Back rewards can be used to purchase additional discounted gift cards or to save money on your next purchase.

And while buying discounted gift cards on Raise is a great way to save money, that's not all it's good for.

Sell unwanted gift cards with ease Photo by Raise

Raise.com also makes it easy to turn your unwanted gift cards into cash. All you need to do is enter the card information, including the value of the card, on their website. You will then be given a quote for the card and can choose to accept or reject it. If accepted, you will receive payment within one to two business days.

The best part about selling your unwanted gift cards on Raise.com is that you don’t have to worry about dealing with buyers or shipping anything out. This makes the process incredibly easy and fast, and you get paid almost immediately.

Discounted gift cards are an amazing way to save money and get more bang for your buck. It's the perfect way to get the same products or services you would normally pay full price for, but at a fraction of the cost, making them a great option for anyone looking to save money.

Happy shopping, savers!

