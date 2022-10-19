Opinion: As Recession Looms, These Apps Offer Same Day Cash Advances

If I had a dollar for every time I googled “Payday loan” or “Get Money Today”…well I probably would no longer have a need to Google those things.

In college especially, the first of every month would creep up and the financial panic would set in hard and fast.

How am I going to pay rent?

How many meals can I replace with this massive bag of jerky?

How can I get money today?

I was 20 years old when I succumbed to my first traditional payday loan. I borrowed about $850 with 300% interest.

I was young and dumb. Had never had a credit card with no idea of how interest or APR worked. All I saw was that I could get $850 today and just pay it off biweekly in $250 increments.

It wasn’t until my fourth month of payments that I realized what I’d done. That in taking out $850 to help me pay rent, I agreed to pay back more than 3x that amount when all was said and done.

I wish I could say that was the last time I took out a payday loan, but I’d be lying.

And so began a vicious cycle all the way until a few years ago when I began earning enough adult money to finally pay off the last of my Financial Vampires. By that time, there was no telling how much money I’d paid in interest, just that it was at least a few grand.

I am very lucky to say I’ve not yet needed to fall back into that payday loan cycle again, and hope to never have to. But situations arise (like a two year pandemic) that can throw a curveball in people’s finances. Money is sometimes needed quickly and for reasons essential to livelihoods.

It’s these emergency situations where Payday Loan companies feed. They make themselves accessible to susceptible borrowers who are desperate to pay their bills and keep a roof over their heads. These types of loans are easy to find, and even easier to get approved for. But they can, and often do, bury any hope of financial freedom from those who fall prey. However…

500% interest payday loans are no longer your only option. The below apps offer low interest, short term cash advances with no credit checks, meaning you can have the money in your bank account today.

We’ll tell you a little about each one. And if you again find yourself backed into a money-tight corner, know that these apps genuinely do the best they can to make sure you can get out with as little damage possible.

1. Earnin

Earnin App

Earnin lives by the belief that you should have access to your pay today. When you download the app, it will ask you to link your bank account and then ask you a few questions about your work. These questions are how they track your working hours, either through geolocation or electronic timesheets using your work email address. Once it syncs everything up you will then be able to Cash Out your wages earned, and repayment will be made with your next paycheck.

Loan Amount: up to $500

Pros: No fees or interest (you tip only what you think is fair), same day cash out option, max Cash Out adjusted based on payment history and bank statements, no credit check, “Tip Yourself” savings option to set aside a few dollars every paycheck

Cons: Lightning Speed now costs $3.99, customer service can be slow if there are issues with your bank account sync.

2. Dave

Dave Money Advance

Dave is technically a mobile banking app. It is intended to assist with budgeting and provides smaller loans to cover expenses until payday. Additionally, they have their Dave Spending checking account which provides cash back on certain purchases and grants users access to higher cash advance amounts. One of the more unique features of Dave is the inclusion of a “Side Hustle” menu where you can find ways to earn in your area.

Loan Amount: Up to $250

Pros: No fees or interest (you tip only what you think is fair), same day payout option, no credit check, Side Hustle feature.

Cons: Fees for same day payout range from $1.99 to $4.99, must open Dave Spending account to receive max payout.

3. Brigit

Brigit Cash Advance

First and foremost Brigit is a budgeting app, intended to help you see where your spending is going and adjust that spending to save for certain goals. While Brigit offers the easiest advance option (once approved you can borrow up to $250), you do have to have the paid plan to be able to receive it. For a monthly $9.99 the paid plan also gives you access to the Brigit Credit Builder, which will take a micro “loan” from your checking account to report to credit bureaus and increase your credit score with on-time payments.

Pros: No fees or interest at all, free same day payout option, no credit check, Side Hustles recently added, Credit Builder is an easy tool for long term results.

Cons: $9.99 monthly fee

There you have it. Three alternatives to the traditional crippling payday loan. There are more out there, but these are the ones that I’ve found to have the quickest turnaround. Of course, as it should always be when it comes to financial things, use your best judgment when borrowing from these apps. They don’t provide additional income by any means. Just a way to help you make it to your next paycheck. Good luck and happy budgeting.

