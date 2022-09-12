Health Emergency or Indictment; Why Did Trump Just Sneak Into DC?

@Angry_staffer on Twitter

If there is one thing we know about Donald Trump it’s that he loves attention.

Whenever he travels anywhere, whether for a rally or a meet and greet, it’s with much fanfare. His followers have access to where he’s going, when he’s going to be there, and why.

So when he arrived in Washington DC late on Sunday afternoon, Twitter immediately flew into a tizzy as to why he’s there.

Two theories have picked up the most steam:

Trump is going to Walter Reed Hospital for a medical emergency

Trump is being indicted by the DOJ

There are a few reasons for these speculations. The first one being the above. Trump thrives on attention and seldom travels without informing the public. Secondly, his attire is especially suspicious given the subtlety with which he arrived. When Trump stepped off the plane, he was still in his golf shoes and jacket, implying that the flight was very last minute, borderline unavoidable.

Before you form your opinion, let’s dive into the thought processes behind the speculated reasons for his visit to the Capitol.

Trump had to rush to Walter Reed due to a health scare.

Walter Reed Medical Hospital Website

Although it’s a military hospital, Walter Reed is the official hospital for active U.S. presidents. While presidents technically become civilians upon leaving office, they still have access to healthcare there due to their servitude to the country.

Trump has a well documented history of visiting the hospital, most notably when he caught COVID 19, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that upon a medical emergency arising he would seek care at the facility. Given that they have his medical records on file, it would present a definite advantage in terms of timely care.

However many have noted that NYC, where Trump currently resides and flew from, is home to a handful of top rated hospitals as well. Hospitals that would have been easier and quicker to travel to.

The main basis for this theory — besides the attire that the former president wore on his flight — was his general lethargy in the videos of him stepping onto the tarmac. Never terribly spritely, he appears more dependent on the plane's handrails than usual and then proceeds to the awaiting car in a sluggish manner.

Others think that this last minute trip has nothing to do with Trump's physical health though.

Trump's Being Indicted by Federal Law.

U.S. Justice Department

The more dramatic presumption has more to do with Trump's legal woes.

It's no secret that the MAGA leader has recently been the subject of scrutiny by both the FBI and Senate, the former related to the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol Building and the latter being a result of stolen White House documents. Now, many think that those legal battles might be coming to a head.

Much like the Walter Reed theory, this speculation is based partly on his attire (the assumption being that he went directly from the golf course to DC) and majorly on the undocumented nature of the trip. Another thing to take into consideration is the fact that since his investigations are being led by federal bodies, the jurisdiction is in DC and therefore he would technically face trial there.

This may not be too far fetched of a theory, given that legal experts have spoken out about the likelihood of a criminal charge based on the recent probes into Trump's presidency.

That being said, if this is why Trump is in DC, is it because he chose to turn himself in or because he had no choice in the matter?

Furthermore, are either of the above theories actually why he is in DC on a secretive trip? For now it's all speculation. Perhaps he is there for a personal trip or another reason that the general population isn't necessarily entitled to know.

Either way it's only a matter of time before we find out for sure. In the meantime, we can count on Twitter to stay on top of any new alerts. Or at the very least keep us entertained with a variety of guesses and witty remarks.

And for now that's all we can really ask for.