Health Emergency or Indictment; Why Did Trump Just Sneak Into DC?

K. Revs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibZ89_0hrcsDM800
@Angry_staffer on Twitter

If there is one thing we know about Donald Trump it’s that he loves attention.

Whenever he travels anywhere, whether for a rally or a meet and greet, it’s with much fanfare. His followers have access to where he’s going, when he’s going to be there, and why.

So when he arrived in Washington DC late on Sunday afternoon, Twitter immediately flew into a tizzy as to why he’s there.

Two theories have picked up the most steam:

  • Trump is going to Walter Reed Hospital for a medical emergency
  • Trump is being indicted by the DOJ

There are a few reasons for these speculations. The first one being the above. Trump thrives on attention and seldom travels without informing the public. Secondly, his attire is especially suspicious given the subtlety with which he arrived. When Trump stepped off the plane, he was still in his golf shoes and jacket, implying that the flight was very last minute, borderline unavoidable.

Before you form your opinion, let’s dive into the thought processes behind the speculated reasons for his visit to the Capitol.

Trump had to rush to Walter Reed due to a health scare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iceCP_0hrcsDM800
Walter Reed Medical Hospital Website

Although it’s a military hospital, Walter Reed is the official hospital for active U.S. presidents. While presidents technically become civilians upon leaving office, they still have access to healthcare there due to their servitude to the country.

Trump has a well documented history of visiting the hospital, most notably when he caught COVID 19, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that upon a medical emergency arising he would seek care at the facility. Given that they have his medical records on file, it would present a definite advantage in terms of timely care.

However many have noted that NYC, where Trump currently resides and flew from, is home to a handful of top rated hospitals as well. Hospitals that would have been easier and quicker to travel to.

The main basis for this theory — besides the attire that the former president wore on his flight — was his general lethargy in the videos of him stepping onto the tarmac. Never terribly spritely, he appears more dependent on the plane's handrails than usual and then proceeds to the awaiting car in a sluggish manner.

Others think that this last minute trip has nothing to do with Trump's physical health though.

Trump's Being Indicted by Federal Law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wksCD_0hrcsDM800
U.S. Justice Department

The more dramatic presumption has more to do with Trump's legal woes.

It's no secret that the MAGA leader has recently been the subject of scrutiny by both the FBI and Senate, the former related to the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol Building and the latter being a result of stolen White House documents. Now, many think that those legal battles might be coming to a head.

Much like the Walter Reed theory, this speculation is based partly on his attire (the assumption being that he went directly from the golf course to DC) and majorly on the undocumented nature of the trip. Another thing to take into consideration is the fact that since his investigations are being led by federal bodies, the jurisdiction is in DC and therefore he would technically face trial there.

This may not be too far fetched of a theory, given that legal experts have spoken out about the likelihood of a criminal charge based on the recent probes into Trump's presidency.

That being said, if this is why Trump is in DC, is it because he chose to turn himself in or because he had no choice in the matter?

Furthermore, are either of the above theories actually why he is in DC on a secretive trip? For now it's all speculation. Perhaps he is there for a personal trip or another reason that the general population isn't necessarily entitled to know.

Either way it's only a matter of time before we find out for sure. In the meantime, we can count on Twitter to stay on top of any new alerts. Or at the very least keep us entertained with a variety of guesses and witty remarks.

And for now that's all we can really ask for.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# politics# elections# trump# crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Word purging about personal development, modern society, and politics.

Dallas, TX
1981 followers

More from K. Revs

Opinion: Trump's Republicans and Fascism: Five More Ways They're The Same

A few days ago I dropped the first of three articles discussing the current state of Trump Republicanism and how it relates to fascism. Since then, a few things have occurred:. President Biden gave a fiery address to the nation about the extremism of MAGA Republicans (notably, not all Republicans, just the ones that blindly follow Trump) and the threat that they pose onto democracy as we know it.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Comparing Trump's Republicans to the 14 Characteristics of Fascism

President Biden may have been his own shot heard 'round the world last week when he boldly — and very publicly — spoke the long undeclared truth that the current era of Republicanism is akin to semi-fascism.

Read full story
1415 comments
Dallas, TX

"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to Accept

It seems that is what should be printed on the posters at Carroll ISD in the suburbs of Dallas following the rejection of two donated "In God We Trust" posters, one featuring the phrase in Arabic and one with a rainbow background.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: A League of Their Own Series is So Gay and A Lot of People Hate That

D’Arcy Carden, Melanie Field, Tom Hanks, and Geena Davis in two generations of A League of Their OwnAmazon Prime. Yesterday when I started the new A League of Their Own series on Amazon Prime it had 2-stars.

Read full story
1 comments

As Democrats Grow Supercharged, the Midterm Red Wave Seems Less Likely

What a week it has been for American politics. Not that our country is ever short of drama on Capitol Hill, but recent headlines have been exceptionally thrilling. For starters, Joe Biden saw one of his biggest campaign promises through by forgiving at minimum $10k of student loans. Something that enraged many congressmen and senators across the aisle.

Read full story
300 comments
Texas State

A Life for a Life? Abortion Performers Could Now Face the Ultimate Prison Sentence in Texas

Texas is back in the news. And this time it's for having the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. As of today the "Trigger Law" for the state is officially in effect, putting any person that performs an abortion at risk of a life sentence and a fine of, at minimum, $100,000. The only exceptions are significantly tight ones that allegedly focus on saving the pregnant person's life.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: This is How It Feels Living With Bipolar II Disorder

I was 28 years old when I was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder. Having been experiencing poor attention and motivation skills, I determined that I obviously had a case of undiagnosed ADHD. Therefore, I scheduled an appointment with a psychiatrist in the hopes of being prescribed a stimulant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Advice From a Flight Attendant to Ease Your Travel Concerns

Another August means another year of asking, "Where did the summer go?!" As we move away from those long sunny days, hours spent by bodies of water, and pesky mosquitoes, we move towards the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.

Read full story
998 comments

Opinion: AR15's Are on Back to School Shopping Lists for School District

Whether you are a proponent of the second amendment or never want to be in the same room as a gun, it‘s an undeniable fact that America’s lack of structured gun control has been the cause of many a tragedy in recent years.

Read full story
16 comments
Mcallen, TX

Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of Hamilton

I guess you could say that The Door church in McAllen did not throw away its shot. This past weekend, the church decided to put on a free and unauthorized production of the Broadway hit Hamilton. They posted the invite publicly to the Eventbrite website, marketed to all of the masses they could reach, and leapt headfirst into a world of questionable decisions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Oprah Was Called The N-Word on Live TV Once

A recently resurfaced clip once again shows what Black people often endure to gain success. There are 7.753 billion people in the world... 2,700 of those people are billionaires...

Read full story
238 comments

Opinion: A Breakdown of Trigger Laws and What They Are

Obviously the overturning of Roe v. Wade shook the nation in a huge way. Whether you love it or you hate it, you know about it and you know the repercussions of it. But what many people don’t know, is that the decision didn’t necessarily make all abortions in the country illegal. Rather, it stops the protection of abortions on a national scale. In short, individual states can now do whatever they want to do instead of being held accountable by the higher power of government.

Read full story
2 comments

Party time! Spotify Has a New Karaoke Feature

Move aside, Apple Music people. The Spotify app has now officially taken the lead, as there is a new update that includes, drumroll…..karaoke performances!. And this isn’t your usual, yell along in the car to try to drown out the original artist sort of karaoke. This is legit karaoke. The kind where there are lyrics, hardly any assistance from the vocals on the track, and the best part….a score given by Spotify once you finish your song.

Read full story

Plan B and Birth Control are Being Offered at Steep Discounts Thanks to Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy

Not all billionaires are created equal. Take Mark Cuban and Elon Musk, for example. While Elon Musk is focusing his energy on taking over Twitter to get back at the platform for the limitations of free speech once leveraged against him, Mark Cuban is working quietly behind the scenes to create access to affordable medication for all.

Read full story

Opinion: Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Likely Make America Gayer Than Ever

Newton's Third Law is one that is repeated often and known well:. "Every action has an equal opposite reaction." Seemingly unbeknownst to SCOTUS, this applies to their most recent ruling in a very big way.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Owed Me $400 and Your State Probably Owes You Too

A few weeks ago I came across an ad on a website that proclaimed in bright flashing letters:. “Texas owes you money! Check for unclaimed property here!”. Naturally the website building skeptic in me thought it was a scam. Flashing ads on a website? Seemed affiliate-y. And yet, my interest was piqued. What would it hurt to take a quick look? Plus, I’m all about helping a fellow website runner get a few pennies from my clicks…

Read full story

Opinion: Your Melanin Summer Glow

My Beautiful Melanin Queens, the time is upon us once more. The time when the sun provides us with serotonin but strips us of all hydration. Makeup gets cakey. Edges no longer lay flat. Our skin gets darker with tan and lighter with ash.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Teaching Kids About Juneteenth is Hard

It’s that time of year again. The Jubilee Celebration. Freedom Day. Juneteenth. The holiday that arguably best represents Black America. A warm summer day of joy, food, and community, which we revere so as to remind ourselves where we came from and what we’re still fighting for.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy