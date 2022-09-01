Opinion: Comparing Trump's Republicans to the 14 Characteristics of Fascism

Merriam Webster Online

President Biden may have been his own shot heard 'round the world last week when he boldly — and very publicly — spoke the long undeclared truth that the current era of Republicanism is akin to semi-fascism.

Outlets immediately began reporting on the statement. Some in support and some in outrage. A few politicians even went so far as to say that President Biden should apologize for the remark, asserting that the President's only intention was "to stir up anti-Republican sentiment right before the election".

Something they've seemed to do just fine on their own, judging by how poorly they're doing in special elections.

Why was everyone so worked up about this word in particular? Especially given how much the GOP resorts to name calling without hesitation.

And furthermore...Is President Biden right?

What is fascism?

According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, Fascism can be defined as:

A political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition."

Like most political ideologies though, it's not easily defined in black and white.

Scholars, historians, and politicians have argued the nuances of fascism since its birth at the hands of Mussolini in 1939. Since then, dozens of movements have been marked as fascist, with the most notable of those being Hitler's Nazi Germany.

When one takes the time to study the history of these movements, they begin to understand and expand on the foundational attributes of fascism. One such person Is Laurence W. Britt.

The self-described "retired international businessperson, writer, and commentator" looked specifically at Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, Francos Spain, Salazars Portugal, Papadopouloss Greece, Pinochets Chile, and Suhartos Indonesia. In doing so, he authored a 14 point list of defining characteristics that is widely considered to be an authority when recognizing the early stages of a fascist movement.

So in order to better understand if there's truth to President Biden's words, let's review recent GOP politics and see how It compares to the first five warning signs below.

Free Inquiry Magazine

Fascism vs. Trumpism

1. Powerful and Continuing Nationalism

Fascist regimes tend to make constant use of patriotic mottos, slogans, symbols, songs, and other paraphernalia. Flags are seen everywhere, as are flag symbols on clothing and in public displays.

Macon Telegraph

Let's play a word association game. I'll say something and then you take note of the first thing that comes to mind. Ready?

Red hat.

Did you think of Trump? Of course you did. It's one of the most notable symbols of Trumpism.

Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA will be forever tied to Trump's movement, regardless of the fact that it's actually an anti-patriotism song.

Trump 2024 flags wave with the same frequency as the American flag.

The slogan "Make America Great Again" is used more often than "In God We Trust".

Take what you want from that.

2. Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights

Because of fear of enemies and the need for security, the people in fascist regimes are persuaded that human rights can be ignored in certain cases because of "need." The people tend to look the other way or even approve of torture, summary executions, assassinations, long incarcerations of prisoners, etc.

Shay Horse | NurPhoto | Getty Images

I think it goes without saying that sitting idly by why a crowd of your supporters threaten to hang your Vice President for not upturning a 200 year old constitutional mainstay falls easily into this category. Going so far as to defend those supporters sends us flying over the line.

All this without even mentioning the fact that he is the "most prolific execution president in over a century" and actually did a mad dash of federal executions between the election and leaving office, breaking with a long standing precedent to pause them when transitioning presidents.

Or that as of last month he thinks we should be sentencing all drug dealers to death.

3. Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause

The people are rallied into a unifying patriotic frenzy over the need to eliminate a perceived common threat or foe: racial , ethnic or religious minorities; liberals; communists; socialists, terrorists, etc.

A complete list of Trump's Twitter insults 2015 - 2021 New York Times

Back in 2021, the "failing" New York Times gathered a comprehensive list of every person, place, and thing that Trump insulted on Twitter before his permanent suspension.

Some of the insults turned catchphrases that you may recognize as being key talking points of the current Republican party are things such as "Fake News Media", the "China virus", and a plethora of nicknames for his political opponents across the aisle (the Pocahontas nickname given to Elizabeth Warren manages to offend both a single person and a whole heritage).

But in the interest of fairness, it's important to note that most of the blatant liberal/Democrat slander is left to Trump's supporters and family. Donald Trump Jr. especially.



4. Supremacy of the Military

Even when there are widespread domestic problems, the military is given a disproportionate amount of government funding, and the domestic agenda is neglected. Soldiers and military service are glamorized.

U.S. Space Force Official Website

For a 5 time draft dodger, Trump's military love is deep and wide.

Having initially run on a strong pro-military stance, he made promises to increase funding for soldiers and pull the U.S. out of overseas territories were wars have lingered.

His time in office proved the old adage about actions being louder than words. While he managed to increase military spending, it's difficult to say whether it was for the benefit of our military members or to expand our military into space. That's right. Don't forget that he literally made a U.S. Space Force.

Never mind the half a million homeless citizens in our country or the ever increasing wealth gap.

A potential counterpoint to this though could be the intense mockery and lack of respect that he's shown the military since he was in high school, seen most evidently during his presidency with his desire to keep wounded veterans out of parades because "no one wants to see that".

5. Rampant Sexism

The governments of fascist nations tend to be almost exclusively male-dominated. Under fascist regimes, traditional gender roles are made more rigid. Opposition to abortion is high, as is homophobia and anti-gay legislation and national policy.

Miss Universe Getty

Trump himself has been long known to be a blatant and unapologetic sexist, lest we never forget the infamous “Grab them by their p*ssy” Access Hollywood tape. More alarming and indicative of just how closely Trump’s GOP skirts the line of fascism, is that he won the election after that tape leaked.

The Boys Will Be Boys energy exhibited by him in that moment back in 2015 — locker room talk, as it was called in defense of his words—has since been running rampant on Capitol Hill.

In 2018, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn into the Supreme Court despite founded rape allegations, only to then go on and strip uterus-having people of their bodily rights to abortion in 2022.

In 2020, Senator Ted Cruz, who famously did nothing as Trump bullied his wife viciously, is quoted saying that “Many liberal males never grow balls.”

And today Rep. Matt Gaetz has an ever growing pile of child sex trafficking evidence against him and still sits as congressman from a state that just passed the most aggressively repressive anti-LGBTQ+ laws in recent history.

Makes you wonder how much this characteristic plays into the evolving trend of men and women voting along opposite party lines.

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck...

It's a fascist.

In reviewing the past six years, with evidence and examples that we have seen happen live in front of us, it's hard to dispute President Biden's claims. Everything above is fact checked, with sources, and will still be called fake news in the comments of this article.

The sixth characteristic, I might add.

We live in a world where facts truly don't matter to MAGA supporters willing to risk life and limb to protect this new version of America that Donald Trump built for them right after he handed them their rose-colored glasses.

Here's to hoping that once they shatter it won't leave them forever blind to the truth. _____________________________

