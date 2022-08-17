Opinion: Advice From a Flight Attendant to Ease Your Travel Concerns

Another August means another year of asking, "Where did the summer go?!"

As we move away from those long sunny days, hours spent by bodies of water, and pesky mosquitoes, we move towards the holiday season.

Which usually comes with travel. Miserable, crowded, travel.

With the daily horror stories coming out from vacationers all over the world experiencing everything from lost luggage to being booked on different flights as their children, it's looking as though things will be especially harrowing this year.

Luckily, those in the airline industry have been doing their best to leak nuggets of wisdom to help make things go more smoothly for everyone (including theirselves).

So if you have any plans to find yourself on a plane this season, here's a list of tips from current and fantastic flight attendant, Kristie Koerbel, that has been circulating on Facebook. Give them a read to ensure that you go in with at least a few of the cards stacked in your favor.

1. Seriously consider driving.

This isn't even a joke. If it's less than 7 hours, drive if you can. There is nothing enjoyable about flying right now. On any airline. The crew is understaffed, and the flights are overbooked. If you have to fly though, go ahead and keep reading.

2. Download the airline app.

Seriously. You can do nearly everything on it, from getting your boarding pass, tracking your bags, seeing the arrival time of your plane, and any flight changes. Much better than waiting in a crazy long line to talk to an agent. Plus, usually these apps will Inform you of a cancelled flight before the crew even knows.

3. Fly much earlier than you need to. Even a whole day early if it's really important.

This week alone, Kristie the Flight Attendant witnessed people missing important things like weddings, funerals, cruises, international connections, and graduations. The emotions were very real, very heartbreaking, and very much for naught since there was nothing that could be done for them in that moment.

Consider spending the extra money to get there a day earlier if you absolutely must be there. Take a break from the stress of the night and stay at a hotel, instead of worrying about missing an event.

4. Fly first flight in the morning.

Is a 3:30am alarm miserable? Yes. Is it better than being stuck in an airport for 14 hours? Yes. Earlier flights tend to cancel and delay less often. It's worth the few hours of lost sleep to have a better chance of actually ending up at your destination in a timely manner.

5. Winter is coming.

Pay attention to the weather when you're flying. A single sheet of ice can shut down a whole airport. Planes can't fly through thunderstorms. This goes back to booking earlier flights too, since weather typically worsens later into the day.

6. Schedule long layovers.

Or, you know, no layovers if possible. But if it can't be helped? Definitely schedule longer ones. Sure, you may once have been a wizard who knew JFK like the back of their hand and could do a one hour layover with time to spare. But the times they have changed, my friend.

7. It's worse than what you see on TV.

It's no secret that the travel industry Is short staffed and overworked. But it's not just pilots and flight attendants. It's also ground crews. And what does that mean? There is no one to park the planes, drive jetways, get your bags on/off planes, or scan boarding passes. These minor moments of pause create a domino effect throughout the day, often leading to hours of delay by the evening flights.

8. Flight crews have time constraints.

Did you know that flight crews can't fly longer than 16 hours? It's literally illegal. So no matter how important that thing that you're trying to get to is, when the air crew says they're done then that means they're done. With labor shortages impacting travel especially hard, that means there are no back up crews right now. And without backup crews? Well, there's no one able to be on your flight. Ergo cancellation. Double ergo, the reason to book early flights.

9. Avoid New York airports, but avoid Newark even more.

Apparently it's hard out there on those east coast runways. Loosely estimating, there's a 50/50 chance your flight will cancel or you'll miss your connection. It has been so bad in fact, that they're cancelling flights from their original takeoff point, simply because there is no room for the planes since there is no one there to manage them. Instead the gates just stay full with whatever plane has already been there for hours at a time. Also the restaurants are pricey, so it's definitely not a budget friendly place to get stuck.

10. Be nice.

As you now know, these people are overworked and exhausted. What reason do they have to even attempt to help you out if you're aggressive towards them? They didn't cancel your flight. Or delay your plane. So why take it out on them? Because at that point, even if they can help, they probably won't. These are already tense situations, and they're likely just as annoyed as you. Plus, they have the power to leave you behind and not give a single care in the world about it.

11. Being drunk on an airplane is a federal offense.

Don't overdo it at the bar, or you might be the one causing the delays. Airlines are just now getting back into the swing of offering alcohol to flyers. Don't be the one that ruins it again for the rest of us, like this guy.

12. Ugh. Get trip insurance.

If you had told me five years ago that I would become a trip insurance person, I would have called you a liar. Yet here we are. Flights are $600, half of them are not even reliable, and I'm stingy and paranoid. So be like me, throw the $60 down to make sure you get a)where you're going or b) your money back. It really can help soften a lot of blows.

13. Flights have been consistently full.

If it's important to you to fly with your friends or family, do not buy the low fare options. Cheap is great but it's cheap for a reason. It's really inconsiderate to ask everyone else around you to rearrange, just because you wanted to save $20 with a third party site.

When you buy those low fare tickets, they don't guarantee seats together. But don't bank on there being empty seats next to each other that you can move around to. It's been way too busy and will only get worse the next few months.

14. Third party websites might get you kicked off a flight.

Revisiting the last point...flights are super full. And what happens when a super full flight is overbooked? Someone has to give up their seat. Do you know what happens when no one volunteers? You guessed it, the family that saved a few $$ by using sites like Expedia, Kayak, Hotwire etc. are kindly volun-told to join the standby list

15. Pack smart.

You've probably flown before. You know how this works. Get on the plane prepared to throw and go. Make sure you're not "that guy" who has his extenders open until they're busting and can't find a way to fit them in the overhead.

Especially after security and airports and flight delays, no one wants to watch you play Tetris with your carry-on. Just be courteous. Speaking of...

16. Have common courtesy.

Take showers, brush your teeth, leave the perfume off, don't eat food that smells bad, etc.

All things that seem obvious to a lot of people, but aren't to all people. So don't wait until you've been waiting on a tarmac for two hours and someone threatens to toss your phone in the toilet to come to terms with the fact that no one wants to listen to you watch The Office out loud..

17. Bring a sweater if you tend to be cold.

We're in a cultural moment where crop tops and exposed limbs are in style. With that said, the world will not and does not have to accommodate your fashion sense.

In other words, no the flight attendants will not turn up the heat for you. Bring a jacket.

18. Thats not water on the bathroom floor. For the love of God wear shoes to the bathroom.

I'm not going further into this one. Just don't be gross.

19. Don't tell a Flight Attendant they look tired.

It's mean. They already know. And you might singlehandedly be their snapping point. Keep it to yourself.

20. Happy Travels!

This is all precautionary info. It's certainly not set predictions. There are still plenty of people having the smoothest flight experience every time they travel. Maybe you'll be one of those lucky ones.

May the odds be in all of our favors. Good luck out there, Readers.