Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

K. Revs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402RXC_0hDaqU3900
The Texas Tribune

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl.

For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.

And all within a 18 hour period they find out if any of it even mattered.

However, due to our lack of restrictions on term limits for certain offices, every now and then you have a politician who comes along and gets too comfortable in that seat.

They represent their constituents for years, re-elected term after term, growing complacent in the ever changing stances of their voters.

The dating stage is over. No more honeymooning. They consider themselves (and their voters) to be a sure thing, and therefore the sweet nothings have been replaced with self-serving actions and decision making. The type that benefits only the politician and the corporations whose pockets provide for them.

Here we introduce Greg Abbott.

Formerly the Attorney General to the state, Abbott was first elected as the governor of Texas in 2014 and then again in 2018. As Texas is one of only fourteen states without gubernatorial term limits, this upcoming election will be his third. If he wins (which should be nearly a guarantee in such a deep red state) then he would become only the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms.

But a sure-fire win isn't looking as prominent for him this time around.

And the reason for that can be summed up in one word: Beto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4JFj_0hDaqU3900
Houston Chronicle

First gaining national recognition when he ran against Ted Cruz for senator in 2018, Beto O'Rourke has become a figurative symbol for the progressive left. In a state that is dominated by conservative views and has voted Republican in every election since 1980, he came out of nowhere and nearly unseated one of the most well known members of the senate.

Four years (and a failed presidential bid) later, he's back again and looking to shake things up once more. This time by taking on Greg Abbott in a fight for the Governor's Mansion.

The current political climate is doing Gregg Abbott no favors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKC8b_0hDaqU3900
K. Revs

2022 has been a hurricane of a year for politics in a huge way. Debates over taxes and the war on drugs seem almost petty in comparison to the chaos that has been sweeping through our nation, most of which reflect terribly on the Republican party. In Texas especially, where 34% of new residents are hailing from a very liberal California, the backlash from banger after banger of these jaw-dropping events are proving disastrous.

Between the blatant assault on woman's reproductive rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by an unjust and stolen conservative Supreme Court, and the massacre of 21 innocents by legally purchased assault rifle at Robb Elementary (a tragedy that occurred within the state of Texas, mind you), the most recent polling shows that O'Rourke currently sits within five points of Abbott.

This can be attributed to a variety of factors.

It could be because 78% of Texans believes in a woman's right to make her own choices about her body.

It could be because just hours after nineteen elementary schoolers were killed in a classroom, Greg Abbott went to a fundraiser for his re-election campaign.

It could even be because Beto is ready and willing to go toe to toe with the incumbent governor as many times as needed to get his points across.

Regardless of the why, one thing is certain.

The "silent majority" that was so instrumental in electing Donald Trump is no more.

The new silent majority, at least deep in the heart of Texas, are those who are tired of the slow creep towards totalitarianism. And of the raging anger and bullying in the modern day Republican party.

This silent majority...Well, they're going to turn Texas blue on November 8.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# politics# elections# abortion# entertainment

Comments / 759

Published by

Word purging about personal development, modern society, and politics.

Dallas, TX
1347 followers

More from K. Revs

Mcallen, TX

Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of Hamilton

I guess you could say that The Door church in McAllen did not throw away its shot. This past weekend, the church decided to put on a free and unauthorized production of the Broadway hit Hamilton. They posted the invite publicly to the Eventbrite website, marketed to all of the masses they could reach, and leapt headfirst into a world of questionable decisions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Oprah Was Called The N-Word on Live TV Once

A recently resurfaced clip once again shows what Black people often endure to gain success. There are 7.753 billion people in the world... 2,700 of those people are billionaires...

Read full story
238 comments

Opinion: A Breakdown of Trigger Laws and What They Are

Obviously the overturning of Roe v. Wade shook the nation in a huge way. Whether you love it or you hate it, you know about it and you know the repercussions of it. But what many people don’t know, is that the decision didn’t necessarily make all abortions in the country illegal. Rather, it stops the protection of abortions on a national scale. In short, individual states can now do whatever they want to do instead of being held accountable by the higher power of government.

Read full story
2 comments

Party time! Spotify Has a New Karaoke Feature

Move aside, Apple Music people. The Spotify app has now officially taken the lead, as there is a new update that includes, drumroll…..karaoke performances!. And this isn’t your usual, yell along in the car to try to drown out the original artist sort of karaoke. This is legit karaoke. The kind where there are lyrics, hardly any assistance from the vocals on the track, and the best part….a score given by Spotify once you finish your song.

Read full story

Plan B and Birth Control are Being Offered at Steep Discounts Thanks to Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy

Not all billionaires are created equal. Take Mark Cuban and Elon Musk, for example. While Elon Musk is focusing his energy on taking over Twitter to get back at the platform for the limitations of free speech once leveraged against him, Mark Cuban is working quietly behind the scenes to create access to affordable medication for all.

Read full story

Opinion: Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Likely Make America Gayer Than Ever

Newton's Third Law is one that is repeated often and known well:. "Every action has an equal opposite reaction." Seemingly unbeknownst to SCOTUS, this applies to their most recent ruling in a very big way.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Your Melanin Summer Glow

My Beautiful Melanin Queens, the time is upon us once more. The time when the sun provides us with serotonin but strips us of all hydration. Makeup gets cakey. Edges no longer lay flat. Our skin gets darker with tan and lighter with ash.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

Opinion: White Profit from Black Trauma in Tulsa, OK

Before we go any further, I want to make something abundantly clear. Black history absolutely should be recognized, acknowledged, and discussed by other races. As should the history of any race of people. This article is not about gatekeeping Black tragedy. It’s about the insensitivity of profiting from it.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Teaching Kids About Juneteenth is Hard

It’s that time of year again. The Jubilee Celebration. Freedom Day. Juneteenth. The holiday that arguably best represents Black America. A warm summer day of joy, food, and community, which we revere so as to remind ourselves where we came from and what we’re still fighting for.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Owed Me $400 and Your State Probably Owes You Too

A few weeks ago I came across an ad on a website that proclaimed in bright flashing letters:. “Texas owes you money! Check for unclaimed property here!”. Naturally the website building skeptic in me thought it was a scam. Flashing ads on a website? Seemed affiliate-y. And yet, my interest was piqued. What would it hurt to take a quick look? Plus, I’m all about helping a fellow website runner get a few pennies from my clicks…

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Summer Travel: Tips For Dealing with Gator Attacks

One of my fun little quirks is that I have an oddly deep reserve of the most random knowledge. About twice a month, some curiosity will overeagerly and uninvitedly worm its way into my brain until I set aside enough time to sate the cat. Which, in turn, strengthens my jack of all trades persona.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”

A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”... Elected Republicans are getting sloppy. Yesterday Donald Trump held a rally in Illinois with the intention of turning out voters for the state’s upcoming primary election. He was endorsing two candidates at the event: Incumbent GOP Representative Mary Miller and state Senator Darren Bailey.

Read full story
124 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Texas Republicans Say Gayness is Abnormal. I Think They’re Right.

This past weekend Texas’ GOP met for their biennial convention in Houston. The event where Republicans get together to discuss their platform for the year. Some of the leading topics of conversation for the evening were the same that we’ve heard pretty consistently as of late.

Read full story
441 comments

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.

Read full story
693 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Opinion: Two Years After George Floyd’s Death, The Washington Post Killed Him Again

The date is May 25, 2020. We’ve been in quarantine for a few months, left only longing for a world outside of the ever-enclosing walls we’ve been stuck in. The simulation is broken. Time isn’t real and quiet chaos is reigning.

Read full story
196 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy