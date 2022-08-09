Opinion: AR15's Are on Back to School Shopping Lists for School District

Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

Whether you are a proponent of the second amendment or never want to be in the same room as a gun, it‘s an undeniable fact that America’s lack of structured gun control has been the cause of many a tragedy in recent years.

Just as difficult to deny, is the acknowledgement that these tragedies seem to ring loudest throughout the nation when they take place in schools.

From Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and Robb Elementary School in Texas, school shootings have been steadily on the rise since Columbine, which now serves as an inspiration for many of the shooters.

In fact, The Washington Post reports that since Columbine there have been 331 school shootings.

And now, while in a place that should be the safest for a child, second only to their home, over 311,000 students have experienced gun violence.

Gun control graphic via Washington Post. One dot = ten kids.

The Gun Control debate is heated.

If ever there were a hard line political disagreement between Americas (besides whether abortion should be legal) it’s that of the Second Amendment.

Essentially known as the Golden Rule for Pro-Gun advocates, the amendment itself states:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” — The Constitution of the United States

Of course the interpretations of this are wide and varied, mostly because republicans think they can change the meaning of anything that they want and consider it to be truth, but because of its ambiguity we will be left to forever question what the founding fathers meant.

Liberals will say that militia means an actual trained militia.

Conservatives will say that the common man is the militia, as was the case in 1791 when the amendment was ratified.

And herein begins the “teachers with guns” philosophy.

The “good guy with a gun” argument.

Cartoon by Nick Anderson via Washington Post

We’ve all heard it. The “motto” if you will.

Pro-gun advocates eat, sleep, and breathe it.

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

First spoken in 2012, a week after 26 children were viciously slain in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, the National Rifle Association (NRA) had their Executive VP Wayne LaPierre on damage control.

It was at that press-conference that he coined the one-liner, essentially kickstarting a national movement to make sure there were more guns on school property. Only these guns would be wielded by “good guys”.

The only problem with the good guys stopping the bad guys though, is that they haven’t.

They didn’t in the Parkland shooting when the only armed security guard on property ran and hid while 17 victims were slain.

They didn’t in Uvalde when 376 enforcement officers stood in the hallways and just outside for more than an hour and a half while 21 victims were massacred.

They didn’t even at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, where there were dozens of cops and security guards. Not to mention that at a country concert, I can guarantee more than a few attendees were packing. There, 60 people were shot dead.

Yet somehow in the midst of all these proven failures of the theory, instead of restricting gun ownership, pro-gun advocates now think it’s a good idea to arm teachers.

Some classrooms are now officially stocked with AR15's.

An advertisement by Daniel Defense, maker of the gun the shooter used at Robb Elementary in Uvalde,

And in Asheville, North Carolina they‘re getting closer to doing just that.

Specifically at Madison County School District.

Led by Sheriff Buddy Harwood, the initiative is in direct response to the Uvalde shooting and the lack of action taken by officers onsite.

“Those officers were in that building for so long, and that suspect was able to infiltrate that building and injure and kill so many kids,” Harwood told the outlet. “I just want to make sure my deputies are prepared in the event that happens.”

The sheriff then confirmed that each of the six schools in the district would have an AR-15, including three elementary schools.

In the interest of full disclosure,, the AR15’s will be limited in use by only school resource officers whom are currently being trained to handle the assault rifles at the local community college.

They’ll also be locked in a safe in each school, along with ammo and breaching tools for any unwanted barricaded doors.

The community feedback is mixed.

Photo by Valery Tenevoy on Unsplash

While North Carolina as a whole tends to be a pretty conservative state, Asheville has been slowly moving towards more progressive voting patterns.

However, while Sheriff Harwood considers himself a democrat, it would appear that this decision was done without partisan.

Some residents understand the need to have protective firearms on property, but think that AR15's seems excessive.

Other parents feel more secure in sending their children to school knowing the assault rifles are on premises, with one even calling it “cost efficient”.

Even, still there are residents who think that the focus should be more on supporting the mental and emotional health of students as a preventative solution, opposed to leaning all in on reactive measures.

As of currently, I’ve not seen any staff or administration publicly share their thoughts on the matter, but the online response from the nation has been overwhelmingly positive.

What a world we’ve come to when we cheer the presence of a protective assault rifle in schools, if only because we know the likelihood of an ill-intentioned one finding its way in regardless.

Other measures are being taken as well.

The added weaponry to the schools isn’t the only big change taking place at the school district as kids head back for fall. A full list of the other security measures being taken in Madison County are below:

Web filtering and monitoring tools for all web traffic.

School security door systems and safety glass at each school.

Anonymous tip line for students and families.

Student social media filtering.

SwiftK12 alert call system w/emergency call feature dials multiple contacts per student.

Network firewall appliance prevents network intrusion that can compromise sensitive student and personnel records.

Anti-bullying web form allows anonymous reporting of suspected bullying.

Digital surveillance cameras in schools.

Stop-arm camera systems on all yellow buses.

Cameras installed on all 45 buses.

Two-way radios on all buses.

Considering the above, it can’t be denied that the efforts being taken to protect the teachers and students are pretty significant and has a strong potential to be life saving.

It’s just a matter of how far we have to go in these efforts before turning the mirror back on ourselves and re-evaluating our nation’s “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” tagline.

Because yes, people do kill people.

But guns certainly kill people too.