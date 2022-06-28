Plan B and Birth Control are Being Offered at Steep Discounts Thanks to Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy

Not all billionaires are created equal. Take Mark Cuban and Elon Musk, for example.

While Elon Musk is focusing his energy on taking over Twitter to get back at the platform for the limitations of free speech once leveraged against him, Mark Cuban is working quietly behind the scenes to create access to affordable medication for all.

The mission of his online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Company, is to create transparency and cut out middle men by offering safe prescriptions significantly closer to their actual cost as opposed to the significantly marked up prices seen in most pharmacies. The pricing model is simple and consistent across the entire website. Every medication sold with a flat 15% markup from what Cuban buys it at, plus a low pharmacy fee if applicable.

Apart from being a significant game changer for Americans as a whole, the timing of the website (having just launched in January of 2022) is especially relevant after the SCOTUS ruling that declared Roe v. Wade a relic of the past.

As panic and fear sweeps the nation, Cuban and Cost Plus are doing their parts by offering 14 different types of birth control and Plan-B emergency contraceptives at base prices between $5.37 and $16.20. Massive savings compared to what they would be at retail price.

And while they don't currently accept insurance, Cuban has said on record that he still believes that paying out of pocket for the Cost Plus prescriptions is more affordable than paying with insurance at a retailer. A statement he intends to hold as truth as long as possible.

The only downside? They have zero ad spend. Instead of spending money on advertising, all their revenue goes back into keeping the costs low. So be sure to tell everyone you know about Cost Plus Drug Company, as word of mouth is the only marketing it has right now.