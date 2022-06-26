Texas Owed Me $400 and Your State Probably Owes You Too

K. Revs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvlPO_0gMeBLmP00
Photo by Engin Akyur via Pexels

A few weeks ago I came across an ad on a website that proclaimed in bright flashing letters:

“Texas owes you money! Check for unclaimed property here!”

Naturally the website building skeptic in me thought it was a scam. Flashing ads on a website? Seemed affiliate-y. And yet, my interest was piqued. What would it hurt to take a quick look? Plus, I’m all about helping a fellow website runner get a few pennies from my clicks…

And can I just say?

Holy. Smokes.

In what was an exceptionally easy process, I found over $400 of my own money that the state has been holding onto. Some of it was from prior wages earned, some of it from rebates that weren’t available until after I’d moved. But all money that was mine but being held by the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K20jv_0gMeBLmP00
My Unclaimed Property Form

Here’s how I did it and how you can (and should!) too:

  • 1. Google “Unclaimed Property” and the name of your state (or use this website which links to all of the states unclaimed databases)
  • 2. Type in your name or any other parameters that are asked of you
  • 3. See if you have any money to be reunited with

It really is that easy. No gimmicks. No scams. Once I clicked on all of the property that was mine, the website put together a form for me to fill out and submit.

All I had to include was a photo of my license to verify that I was the rightful claimant, which I was able to send via email along with the completed PDF form.

No printer needed. No notary needed.

So. Dang. Easy.

They did let me know that if they needed any other additional information they would reach out to me, but what I sent over seemed to suffice.

Within five weeks I received a check in the mail for my $434.24.

I cannot recommend enough to tell EVERYONE you know about this. I’ve told all of my friends and family and we have collectively gathered hundreds of dollars back from the government.

Keep in mind that every state has different requirements and guidelines. This is just my experience through the Texas Unclaimed Property program.

Try it out. Let me know how it goes.

Happy reuniting!

This article holds my own opinions on the reported content.

# money# government# politics# finances# news

Comments / 0

Published by

Gay Dallasite writing about the world as I see it.

Dallas, TX
323 followers

