Opinion: Teaching Kids About Juneteenth is Hard

K. Revs

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

It’s that time of year again. The Jubilee Celebration. Freedom Day. Juneteenth.

The holiday that arguably best represents Black America. A warm summer day of joy, food, and community, which we revere so as to remind ourselves where we came from and what we’re still fighting for.

And to remind everyone else that Black Culture isn’t just twenty-eight wintry days of MLK Jr. quotes.

But as we celebrate with our bloody reds, gritty blacks, and prosperous greens, it can be difficult to explain the importance of the holiday to the young ones we’re celebrating with. I’ve heard parents speak of a fear of jading their child’s mind at too young of an age. Or of accidentally creating insecurity in their Blackness because of the judgment of others.

Navigating the pain of slavery and the joy of freedom can be hard to do with young minds.

Even just looking for Juneteenth shirts for Black kids proved more difficult than I expected.

But it is important that they know.

So here are some tools to help.

(This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission)

Juneteenth Printable Activity Pages

Etsy Packtivity Prints

I found that there weren’t many physical pen-to-paper activities for Juneteenth for kids. This Activity Book helps with that. With coloring pages, question prompts, a word search, and a page for them to design their own Juneteenth flag, it offers a fun way to learn the story of Juneteenth. You can find them on Etsy and they are available for instant download.

The Juneteenth Story Children’s Book

The Juneteenth Story on Amazon

This magnificently written Juneteenth book comes from the mind of Alliah Agostini. The hardcover book has beautiful illustrations and strikes the perfect chord between informative and sensitive. In the journey from past to present, Agostini uses real places and names to stay true to the history of the holiday. This is a book that should straight up be in every classroom in America. You can pick it up on Amazon.

And there you have it. Just a few fun things to help strike up the conversation with the little ones in your life.

This article holds my own opinions on the reported content and contains affiliate links. To read more of my musings on the world today, follow me on Newsbreak.

