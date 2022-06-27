Opinion: A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”

A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”

Photo by J. Amill Santiago on Unsplash

Elected Republicans are getting sloppy.

Yesterday Donald Trump held a rally in Illinois with the intention of turning out voters for the state’s upcoming primary election. He was endorsing two candidates at the event: Incumbent GOP Representative Mary Miller and state Senator Darren Bailey.

Things went awry however, when Mary Miller took to the stage and made a comment that immediately begun to receive backlash online.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

The response to the blatantly racist remark?

Immediate cheers of support from the crowd.

And a proud Donald Trump grinning smugly behind her.

It wasn’t until after the rally that her team even released a statement, with her spokesperson claiming that Miller, of course, was attempting to say it was a “victory for right to life”.

Not everyone is convinced.

And with just cause.

The first being that when looked at alongside the well-known fact that Black women are more than three times as likely to die during childbirth, the overturning of Roe is a victory for white life.

The second that, not only did Mary Miller read directly from her written speech when she spoke, but she never paused to correct herself and wasn’t immediately corrected by those around her who’d heard the statement either.

Instead she basked in the positive support from the attendants of the rally and carried on with her speech.

It’s almost, dare I say it, as though she would have been quite content to leave the statement as is had video of it not immediately gone viral online.

More shockingly about all of this, is that this isn’t even the first time Mary Miller has drawn backlash for a stupid comment. The last being when she quoted Adolf Hitler with confidence and full intent at a Moms for America speech in 2021.

“Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized. This is the battle.”

Then, prompted only by her own party calling out how insanely inept of a comment it was, her apology came with what has become the new tagline of the Republican party: Mainstream media was twisting my words.

Two days after that speech, neo-nazis rioted on our nation’s capitol.

What’s happening in our nation right now feels very nightmarish, there’s no doubting that. And what occurred at this rally, just a day after more than half of our autonomous population lost the right to regulate their own bodies, is a clear sign that the Republican party no longer feels inclined to even attempt to hide their hateful agenda.

An agenda that, to the surprise of no one, is founded in deep-seated white nationalism under the guise of religion.

Something made more clear every day.

At some point, there has to be a belief that the tides will turn and morals and ethics will return to the fabric of this country.

In the meantime though, continue to be loud. Call out the injustices that supporters of this party will defend. Fight against the gaslighting that they’ve become so adept at.

And one day, maybe this country actually can be great for once.

