Opinion: Texas Republicans Say Gayness is Abnormal. I Think They’re Right.

This past weekend Texas’ GOP met for their biennial convention in Houston. The event where Republicans get together to discuss their platform for their year.

Some of the leading topics of conversation for the evening were the same that we’ve heard pretty consistently as of late.

Trump won the election.

Guns make big man strong.

Texas should secede.

All the usual talking tracks.

But the real standout (unsurprising considering the Texas GOP literally banned LGBTQ+ members of their party from attending the convention) was a shiny, brand new platform specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Here’s where we came into play:

“Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice,” the 40-page resolution reads. “We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values.”

Furthermore, Texas Republicans called for the restriction of gender-affirming treatments for anyone under the age of 21 — including puberty blockers and hormone-suppressing therapies, but that’s an article for another day.

The perfect way to wrap up Pride Month.

And after sitting down and thinking about what the right-wing had to say about my homosexuality, I mean really pondering it, I’ve come to the conclusion that they’re right.

Here are a few reasons why I agree with the GOP about LGBTQ+ people being abnormal.

1. Same sex couples are way more satisfied in our relationships than heterosexual couples.

In 2019, a study was conducted on 378 gay, lesbian, and heterosexual couples. The study asked the individuals in the couples to keep a diary logging any stress related to their marriage and their partners.

Turns out, women who are married to men are literally the most stressed-out humans in the world.

The New York Times reported on the findings, suggesting that differences in gender roles and expectations of “feminine” and “masculine” tasks are a source of blame for this.

Meanwhile, queer marriages are unlikely to stick to gender norms and therefore split household tasks more fairly.

Definitely abnormal.

2. Gays have more funds.

Did someone say economic crisis?! We couldn’t hear you over our luxurious D.I.N.K lifestyles.

For those that don't know, that stands for Double Income No Kids.

The 2020 census reported that same-sex married couples had a higher median household income than those of opposite-sex married couples, the disparity being $107,200 and $96,930, respectively.

And what does that mean?

That we will keep renting Airbnb’s with our 12 closest queers to celebrate Pride over a few bottles of Veuve Clicquot while the straight people decide whether siphoning gas is worth the potential jail time.

3. We have unconditional love for the members of our Family.

Did you know LGBTQ+ people are more than twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety compared to straight people?

While some of that is chemical makeup, a hell of a lot of it is exacerbated by the B.S. that we have been listening to every single day for as long as we can remember, about how everything that we are is an abomination.

A lot of the time from the people that were supposed to love us the most.

This is why so many of us build our own families.

The people that we surround ourselves with who love us despite the fact that we don’t text back all the time. Or forget to buy them gifts in time for their birthdays.

When you’re a member of this type of family, you don’t have to change into the dress your mom got you before coming home. There’s no need to wipe the glitter from your eyelids so that your dad doesn’t make the shadow permanent.

These are the people that are happy that we’re happy. Regardless of who makes us feel that way.

I know far too many people who can’t say the same of their blood families.

But when we find our people…My God, do we hold onto them for dear life. Because without them, some of us might not still be here to partake in the ongoing fight for our right to be ourselves.

Therefore, I guess it can be said that we are abnormal. Because whatever “normal” the Republicans think they’re creating is not something that any of us gays want to be a part of.