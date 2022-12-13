Greenwood, SC

Shuttle parking required for Wreaths Across America event

K. Lea Petit

The second annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in Greenwood will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Veterans Plaza at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will include the presentation of wreaths to individuals representing the branches of the U.S. military -- Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, as well as the nation's POWs.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the plaza, rain or shine. Volunteers will place wreaths in their respective cemeteries after the ceremony.

An important change to the ceremony from last year’s event is the use of shuttle parking for guests, said Helen Nazzaro, chair of the Wreaths Across America Committee for Mount Ariel.

“Based on public feedback from 2021, we learned that guests wanted an option other than parking inside the cemetery,” she said. “Therefore, we have arranged for shuttle buses to transport guests to and from Oakbrook, with parking at Calvary Baptist Church.”

Beginning at 10 a.m., free shuttle buses will carry guests from Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2775 Montague Ave. Extension, to Oakbrook, and will return guests to the church after the ceremony. The buses are provided by the Piedmont Council on Aging through a grant from the City of Greenwood.

“This is the only parking option for guests,” Nazzaro said. “This service will help relieve traffic congestion inside the cemetery and ensure guests’ safety from traffic.”

Although some seating will be provided, guests may bring their own chairs. The ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes.

“We appreciate the support from our community and donors who have helped make this event possible for another year,” Nazzaro said. “Wreaths Across America is one of the most significant ways we have to honor veterans and their families and ensure that their service and sacrifices are not forgotten.”

Sponsors for Wreaths Across America in Greenwood include Ascend Performance Materials, Lonza, WCRS Radio, Oakbrook Memorial Park, City of Greenwood, Military Officers Association of America, Piedmont Agency on Aging, NewSpring Church, Main Street United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood, the S.C. Society, Sons of the American Revolution, the Republican Women of Greenwood County and Presbyterian Women, Greenville Presbyterian Church.

For updates, visit the Facebook page, Greenwood Wreaths Across America, or email greenwoodwaa@gmail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SNDp_0jhG8Ijm00
Volunteers in Greenwood unload delivery of wreaths for National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17.Photo byK. Lea Petit

