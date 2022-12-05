Greenwood, SC

Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

K. Lea Petit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iD65b_0jYGbFRo00
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea Petit
The wreaths are coming!

The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.

The truck, scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m., will be carrying the wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves in 12 area cemeteries in the Greenwood area.

“We encourage area residents to join us, wave flags and cheer the wreaths’ arrival,” said Helen Nazzaro, chair of the Wreaths Across America Committee. “Cities throughout the United States are receiving wreaths beginning this week to honor our veterans. Greenwood is one of many locations for the national Wreaths Across America campaign, and our arrival date is here.”

Greeters are asked to line up on the sidewalk in front of NewSpring Greenwood.

The delivery of the wreaths leads up to the nation’s official Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, when ceremonies will be held for the placing of wreaths in more than 3,000 locations.

Greenwood’s ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 17 at Oakbrook Memorial Park. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include the presentation of wreaths representing the branches of the military and will be followed by the placing of wreaths in participating cemeteries. This is the second year that Greenwood has participated in Wreaths Across America.

For more information, visit the Facebook page, Greenwood Wreaths Across America, or email greenwoodwaa@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

A former newspaper reporter and editor, I have experience in public and media relations and work with several organizations to share their publicity. I also have written and published children's books.

Greenwood, SC
39 followers

More from K. Lea Petit

Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10

Fresh greenery will deck the halls during the "Cokesbury College Christmas" celebration Dec. 10. The event is free and open to the public.Photo byStefan Wiecki. Take a break from shopping and make plans to attend the “Cokesbury College Christmas” celebration Saturday, Dec. 10.

Read full story

Oliver North to discuss new book Nov. 10 on WCRS Radio

U.S. Marine Corps officer, retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, will be the guest speaker Thursday, Nov. 10, on "Meet Me at the Diner," a program on WCRS Radio with award-winning broadcaster Anne Eller.

Read full story
Greenwood, SC

Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans

The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.

Read full story
Greenwood, SC

Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awards

Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives national, regional awards. Greenwood, S.C. -- The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution received regional and national awards during the DAR’s recent Fall Forum in Columbia.

Read full story
Donalds, SC

May 24 ceremony to honor 35 Revolutionary War Patriots

Mount Ariel Chapter DAR to honor Revolutionary War Patriots. The Mount Ariel Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate an America250 marker honoring 35 Revolutionary War Patriots buried at Greenville Presbyterian Church in Donalds at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.

Read full story
Greenwood, SC

Salvation Army 'Drive for Hope" to be held Dec. 11 in Greenwood

Maj. Jason Hughes of the Salvation Army in Greenwood, S.C., and Anne Eller of WCRS are collaborating on the "Drive for Hope" toy drive.K. Lea Petit. WCRS Radio will host the “Drive for Hope” on Saturday, Dec. 11, for toys and monetary donations to the Angel Tree Program of the Salvation Army of Greenwood.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy