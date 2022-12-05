Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Photo by K. Lea Petit

The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.

The truck, scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m., will be carrying the wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves in 12 area cemeteries in the Greenwood area.

“We encourage area residents to join us, wave flags and cheer the wreaths’ arrival,” said Helen Nazzaro, chair of the Wreaths Across America Committee. “Cities throughout the United States are receiving wreaths beginning this week to honor our veterans. Greenwood is one of many locations for the national Wreaths Across America campaign, and our arrival date is here.”

Greeters are asked to line up on the sidewalk in front of NewSpring Greenwood.

The delivery of the wreaths leads up to the nation’s official Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, when ceremonies will be held for the placing of wreaths in more than 3,000 locations.

Greenwood’s ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 17 at Oakbrook Memorial Park. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include the presentation of wreaths representing the branches of the military and will be followed by the placing of wreaths in participating cemeteries. This is the second year that Greenwood has participated in Wreaths Across America.

For more information, visit the Facebook page, Greenwood Wreaths Across America, or email greenwoodwaa@gmail.com.