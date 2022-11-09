Oliver North to discuss new book Nov. 10 on WCRS Radio

U.S. Marine Corps officer, retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, will be the guest speaker Thursday, Nov. 10, on "Meet Me at the Diner," a program on WCRS Radio with award-winning broadcaster Anne Eller.

The show, which begins at 4 p.m., will feature a live interview with North, who will discuss his new Jake Kruse thriller, “The Giant Awakes,” written with author Bob Hamer.

North, who served as Counter-Terrorism Coordinator on President Ronald Reagan’s National Security Council staff (1983-86), helped plan the rescue of hundreds of U.S. students on the island of Grenada, the liberation of American hostages, the capture of the Achille Lauro hijackers and raids on Muammar Gadhafi’s terror bases in Libya.

After retiring from the Marines, North served for nearly two decades as a war correspondent and host of “War Stories,” the award-winning military documentary series on the FOX News Channel. He also was the 66th president of the National Rifle Association of America.

A New York Times bestselling author, North has written 21 books. “The Giant Awakes” features FBI Special Agent Jake Kruse, who returns to Los Angeles and volunteers for an intelligence gathering mission targeting foreign agents working for the People’s Republic of China.

As with all of North’s bestselling novels, “The Giant Awakes” contains information and details that only this renowned national security expert and decorated war hero would know.

Bob Hamer, co-author of the book, retired from the FBI after 26 years as a Special Agent. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Hamer has written for a numerous TV shows and programs.

The interview will available via live streaming, www.wcrs1450am.net, or by listening to 98.5FM or 1450AM on the radio.

Call or text 864-299-7984 to join the discussion.