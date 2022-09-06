Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awards

Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives national, regional awards

Greenwood, S.C. -- The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution received regional and national awards during the DAR’s recent Fall Forum in Columbia.

The chapter’s inaugural Wreaths Across America program in Greenwood in 2021 was recognized with a National 10th Place award by the DAR’s Service for Veterans Committee for Wreath Sponsorships, Southeast Division, as well as the National First Place Award for State Wreath Sponsorships, Southeast Division.

The DAR’s National Service for Veterans Committee recognized the chapter for hosting the Mobile Education Exhibit for Wreaths Across America. The exhibit’s visit in Greenwood was the only one in South Carolina on the 2021 national tour.

“It is gratifying to have received recognition for Wreaths Across America in our first year of this wonderful program to honor veterans,” said Helen Nazzaro, Mount Ariel regent. “The tremendous support we received from businesses, industries and individuals brought our community together to pay tribute to the contributions and memories of veterans.”

The 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign placed wreaths in seven area cemeteries. For 2022, the Mount Ariel Chapter is adding four additional cemeteries, which will be announced later this month, she said.

“We are looking forward to another successful year for Wreaths Across America as we build upon our efforts in 2021,” she said.

The Southeast Division, DAR Service for Veterans Committee, also recognized the chapter with Outstanding Service.

The chapter received First Place for Outstanding Broadcast Coverage by the Southeast Division Public Relations and Media Committee, and a Second Place National Award for the Best Chapter Publication, which centered on Mount Ariel’s activities related to the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Other chapter awards included Outstanding Service by the Southeast Division DAR Service for Veterans Committee; Outstanding Accomplishment in attaining Chapter Achievement Award Level I in 2021, and Outstanding Committee Work from the Women’s Issues Committee, Southeast Division.

Among the individuals honored:

Karen Petit received the Second Place National Award in the Career Category of the Women’s Issues Essay Contest and First Place in the Essay Contest, Southeast Division

Chapter Regent Helen Nazzaro was recognized by the Southeast Division for Outstanding Service as the S.C. State National Defense Chair.

Frankie Adkins was honored by the American History Committee for Outstanding Service as State Chair.

Margaret Bagwell was recognized for Outstanding Service as a Volunteer for her work on the national Patriot Records Project of DAR.

The DAR Service for Veterans, Southeast Division, honored four Mount Ariel members with Outstanding Location Coordinator Awards for the 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign. The honorees, along with the cemeteries they represented, include Betty Jo Henderson, Oakbrook Cemetery; Rhonda McDowell, Elmwood Cemetery and Ninety Six Cemetery; Helen Nazzaro, Evening

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored the Mount Ariel Chapter for its 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign. K. Lea Petit

Star Cemetery, and Olivia Reynolds, Edgewood Cemetery.

Nazzaro said she is humbled by the awards and the commitment of her chapter’s members to serve the National Society’s work in the areas of patriotism, education and historic preservation.

“To have the chapter receive this number of awards is a testament to the dedication of many volunteers from our chapter and others in our community who helped us throughout the year,” Nazzaro said. “The honors have come as the Mount Ariel Chapter, founded in 1972, is observing 50 years of service to the DAR. We look forward to many more years of service to our community, state and nation.”