Self-Care Picks for the Week: From Jon Batiste to Mahalia, These Artists Have You Covered

jzonazari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjprM_0nSIyqCQ00
Photo byJon Batiste

Self care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. That's why we curated this weekly playlist of songs to help you relax, recharge, and rejuvenate. Whether you need some soothing tunes, some uplifting anthems, or some motivational tracks, we've got you covered. Plus, we added three bonus songs to boost your self care in different areas and get you ready for the week ahead.

So put on your headphones, close your eyes, and let the music wash over you. Let these songs transport you to a place of peace and tranquility. Let them remind you of your worth and your strength. Let them help you to love yourself, just the way you are.

This is "Self Care Picks," your ultimate playlist for pampering yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46db0N_0nSIyqCQ00
Photo byJzon Azari / Jon Batiste

Here are our picks for this week:

Drink Water’ - In preparation for his upcoming album “World Music Radio” and too fresh off his NPR Tiny Desk appearance alongside his New Orleans brethren Juvenile, Jon Batiste brings a Summer splash of a hit just in time (especially with the extreme temperatures in the States). Teaming with Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML, the Southern Afrobeats collaboration takes you to the dancefloor and hydrates your soul with just the essence you need.

Impossible To Love’ - Making his case known over a bouncy guitar bass drum instrumental, Rahn Harper is stuck in a familiar place man can relate to “am I deserving of anyone’s love?” Pleading for more chances and not to give up on his efforts, he accounts past conversations that burn images into his mind that makes the Summer single easily one to keep on repeat until forgiveness is (hopefully) given.

Oops! Ur Single Now’ - Giving elements that make us fall in love with any breakup song, Rhea Raj gives it to us in pure Pop girl flare as she remembers all of the false apologizes and lets it be known that all she had was love for a particular individual and now that she has moved past the events of their stupid actions they are yet just another number in her phone. A class act Pop hit in the making.

Girl in the Mirror’ - Making quite the resurgence this year, Rita Ora is reclaiming her spot in the music scene and does so with her efforts on her latest album “You & I.” A twelve track art piece, the UK singer seems to remind us of what she placed in our hearts since her ‘Radioactive’ debut over a decade ago. Healing is on the menu and she serves it in a breakthrough way as she is reflecting on those who’ve made her feel small and the new and improved version of herself that she has become today.

Body Work’ - Keeping us active like it’s the 90’s LION BABE gives what needs to be given in her elusive latest song that fits into any dance scene across the globe. With an upbeat chorus and mesmerizing vocals, she is becoming quite the stellar go to for a workout or energy boosting session any time of the day.

Other songs we loved:

Self-Care Spotlight: ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ - Mahalia

“First on Audiomack” - Hear Mahalia’s new single ‘In My Bag’ before anyone else.

You can listen to this week’s “Self Care Picks” on Audiomack and YouTube Music.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jon batiste# mahalia# npr# tiny desk concert# self care

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
118 followers

More from jzonazari

Too Good to Go: The App that’s Too Good to Miss

Have you ever felt guilty about throwing away food that you couldn’t finish? Or wished you could save some money on your next meal while supporting local businesses? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then you might want to check out Too Good to Go, an app that connects you with restaurants and cafes that have surplus food at the end of the day. You can order a mystery bag of delicious food for a fraction of the price, and help reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it’s not. In fact, Too Good to Go is already operating in 17 countries and has saved over 100 million meals from going to waste. And now, it’s finally available in Atlanta. In this interview, we’ll talk to Sarah Soteroff, Senior PR Manager of US & Canada for Too Good to Go, and find out how this app is changing the way we look at leftovers while driving business to small business owners.

Read full story

How 10 Summers Artist DSTRCT is Changing the Game with His EP “Installation 002”

DSTRCT, a hip-hop artist from Southern California, has dropped his second EP, Installation 002, under 10 Summers/Interscope Records. The EP features nine tracks, including the previously released singles “For What It’s Worth” and “Loveless”, as well as seven new songs that explore themes of love, vulnerability, and luxury. DSTRCT invites his fans to join him on a journey of raw emotions and intimate experiences. You can stream Installation 002 below.

Read full story

PUMA Golf x Duvin: A Summer Capsule with Rickie Fowler

PUMA Golf and Duvin, a Florida-based surf and lifestyle brand, have joined forces once again with golf superstar Rickie Fowler to launch a new summer capsule that features a signature shoe and a range of apparel and accessories. The capsule is inspired by the colorful and vibrant Hobie Cat sailboats from the 1980s and is designed to deliver both style and performance on and off the course.

Read full story

How Robert Glasper, Rita Ora and Chris Brown Are Bringing Self Care Vibes This July

Self care is not a luxury, but a necessity. That’s why we curated this weekly playlist of songs to help you relax, recharge, and rejuvenate. Whether you need some soothing tunes, some uplifting anthems, or some motivational tracks, we’ve got you covered. Plus, we added three bonus songs to boost your self care in different areas and get you ready for the week ahead. This is “Self Care Picks”, your ultimate playlist for pampering yourself.

Read full story

Macy Gray and The California Jet Club to launch ‘The Reset’ tour in the Fall

Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray is ready to hit the road with her band The California Jet Club this fall for 'The Reset' tour, a series of concerts across the U.S. that will showcase their new album of the same name.

Read full story

James Bambu’s New Single is a “Collect Call” You Don’t Want to Miss

If you're looking for some smooth and soulful tunes to spice up your playlist, look no further than James Bambu, the R&B singer who blends different influences and styles to create his own musical identity. From his colorful performance on COLORS to his latest single "Collect Call", he has been making waves in the indie scene with his honest and expressive songs. We caught up with him to talk about his musical journey, his influences, his creative process, and his thoughts on being a queer artist of color in the industry.

Read full story

Relax and Recharge with These Songs: Our Self Care Picks of the Week

Self care is not a luxury, but a necessity that we should practice every day in different ways. But on Sundays, we deserve to treat ourselves with extra kindness and compassion for the week we’ve been through. That’s why we created “Self Care Picks”, a weekly playlist of songs that can help you recharge your mind, body and soul. We also added three bonus tracks that can boost your self care in different areas and prepare you for the week ahead.

Read full story

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Career, Marriage, and Mental Health on Kevin Hart's 'Gold Minds

Gabrielle Union is one of the most versatile and successful actors in Hollywood, but she's also a producer, an entrepreneur, a best-selling author, and a social activist. She recently joined Kevin Hart on his podcast 'Gold Minds', where he interviews the best minds in entertainment, art, business, and culture. The two friends had a candid and inspiring conversation about Gabrielle's journey, her challenges, and her achievements.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Snipes and Adidas Launched “Peach Tree” Forum Low with Community Event in Atlanta

SNIPES, a leading urban fashion retailer, successfully partnered with adidas to unveil the highly anticipated SNIPES exclusive adidas Forum Low “Peach Tree” colorway. To commemorate this momentous occasion, SNIPES hosted the “Peach Tree” event, which brought together the legacy of the iconic shoe and the vibrant cultural epicenter of Atlanta, Georgia. The event included a 3v3 basketball tournament, a double dutch competition, BBQ & soul food, music from local Atlanta DJ’s, and more. Additionally, SNIPES refurbished the Melvin Drive Park basketball court with a custom design inspired by the sneaker colorway.

Read full story

Amaarae, Aliah Sheffield, Jastin Martin, Maeta and More Shining with Self Care Records… Respectively

Even though self care should be practiced daily from emotional, physical and spiritual standpoints, Sundays should be days you give yourself added grace and extra tender care for the week you’ve had. With “Self Care Picks,” we select songs from the previous week to help give you that refresh that your mind, body and soul deserve. Also included are three additional songs that accent the forms of self care needed for an additional boost to provide you with all you may require for what lies ahead in the week to come.

Read full story

Sidibe, Ashoka, Kelly Moonstone and More Deliver Self Care Staples

Even though self care should be practiced daily from emotional, physical and spiritual standpoints, Sundays should be days you give yourself added grace and extra tender care for the week you’ve had. With “Self Care Picks,” we select songs from the previous week to help give you that refresh that your mind, body and soul deserve. Also included are three additional songs that accent the forms of self care needed for an additional boost to provide you with all you may require for what lies ahead in the week to come.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Kristin Cavallari's Easy to Make Cuisines Include This Secret Ingredient

From her time on your television screens to bringing you the latest “uncommon” trends in fashionable jewelry and beauty products, Kristin Cavallari is bringing you something savory to enjoy June 9th courtesy of Rao’s Homemade. With the release of her 3rd cookbook ‘Truly Simple,’ the mother of three crafted 140 easy to make recipes to enjoy at your leisure. For three days Chicago locals can witness the creations from Cavallari with a formal pop-up “The Saucey” open to consumers from Friday, June 9th through Sunday June 11th at 333 N. Michigan Ave from 1-8pm CST. Exhibiting a tasting-room themed pop-up, Cavallari celebrates Rao’s Homemade’s premium ingredients and authentic and delicious flavors through a dedicated sauce flight bar, a simmering soup station, late-night style pizza counter, surprise photo moment, signature sipper cocktails, and much more for all to satisfy their taste buds. The Saucery by Rao's Homemade honors the ingredients used to create a perfectly balanced, delicious pasta sauce, and the nuanced, authentic flavor profiles that only Rao’s Homemade can offer. To celebrate the launch of their new sauces and the second pop up, Rao is releasing a limited-edition luxury Rao’s Homemade Handbag in the shape of the iconic Rao's Homemade Pasta Sauce jar. Prior to the big event, we had a few moments to talk with Cavallari to discuss why she’s teaming with Rao’s Homemade, her latest cookbook and her go to staples in the kitchen.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Milk + Cookies Festival Brings Kaytranada to Historic Atlanta Skate Park

Historic Old Fourth Ward Park, a prominent location snuggled along the Atlanta Beltline is bringing the popular series, “Milk + Cookies” Festival to the Southern capital, Atlanta with the help of the astounding creative Kaytranada. One half of the latest duo sensation, Kaytramine, the Haitian-Canadian all-around creator will headline the festival expected to rack in over 5,000 attendees. Kaytranada's addictive tones, incorporated with fresh faces from the Atlanta community as supporting acts, those in attendance will have a chance to indulge in Atlanta's finest cuisines, including the esteemed Slutty Vegan, among others. Like the perfect pairing of milk and cookies, this harmonious convergence of musical genres, savory food options, and expressive entertainment outlets promise an unforgettable experience for festival-goers to kick off Black Music Month.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Avalanche Park x Ed Balloon Concert Series

The Avalanche Park x Ed Balloon concert series kicked off at The Belasco in DTLA on February 23. Highlighting music from raw and underground culture while stamping it on the Avalanche blockchain, attendees received a free “Avalanche Park” NFT upon arrival, which unlocked unique experiences at the concert including a raffle via MynaSwap for a pair of rare shoes from Cool Kicks. The NFT will also provide perks at subsequent events in the quarterly concert series including priority access to the RSVP website, VIP event access and experiences, raffle opportunities to meet the featured artists, and discounts on unique merch.

Read full story

AspireTV's HBCU 101 Returns for Season 7

AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will debut an all-new season of HBCU 101 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. ET. HBCU 101 is a television series that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These highlights are obtained via one-on-one interviews with prominent leaders and HBCU alumni, in addition to interactions with the student body, various student organizations and campus leaders, all to shine a positive light on these institutions. HBCU 101’s mission is to enlighten the masses on HBCUs by highlighting their activities, organizations, persons, and services to uplift and connect communities.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy Schmidt on Making Her Mark on Broadway

Back in October we had the pleasure of talking with rising orchestrator, music director, entrepreneur and executive producer, Macy Schmidt. A first-generation Egyptian-American, Macy who recently was honored as part of the Class of 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List in Music for her work as the Founder/CEO of The Broadway Sinfonietta. Experiencing a swift rise in her career as an artist, business woman, and advocate for women in entertainment, her work has expanded into executive producing for TV/media, creative music direction for pop and Broadway stars, speaking engagements and much more. Becoming the youngest female orchestrator of color on Broadway for her latest work “Kimberly Akimbo,” the talented Macy Schmidt let us into her world and how life has been going.

Read full story

It's A Girl. Rap Mogul Diddy Welcomes Sixth Child.

Known for being the King of Entertainment, CEO/Founder of Ciroc, Bad Boy Records and countless other companies and brands, Sean "Diddy" Combs has social media in quite a stir. The now 53-year old mogul announced his sixth child Love Sean Combs via Twitter and it has posed the main question, "Who is the mother?" Combs who is known for his relationships over the years has been recently linked to REVOLT TV host and 1/2 of the City Girls' Caresha also known and Yung Miami. The "Caresha Please" host who can clearly be seen in previous social posts isn't the mother but the inquiring question on everyone's mind is why now?!

Read full story

Microsoft's Xbox Missing at Game Awards

Due to previous speculations about Microsoft potentially missing this year's The Game Awards they became a reality and left many console supporters in disappointment as the show came to a close on streaming services Thursday night. With an ongoing issue surrounding the acquisition by Activision Blizzard, it comes to no surprise that the tech giant went under the radar however, Xbox's lack of announcements at the event is still quiet odd being that it is one of the premiere showcases for the year for all major publishers and developers.

Read full story

New R. Kelly Album Appears Online... Snatched from Streaming Sites

Since the release of the traumatic "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary that aired on Lifetime back in 2019, the once praised R&B singer has been on majority of individuals block list. However, early Friday December 9, 2022 music listeners discovered that there had been a new release from the currently imprisoned 55 year old 'Chocolate Factory' singer, which was very unusual. Robert Kelly who has been behind bars since a ruling in a Brooklyn court sentenced Kelly to 30 years imprisonment is an inmate of Metropolitan Correctional Center based in Chicago, so seeing what was titled 'I Admit It' sent shockwaves across social media as it would be his first musical release since his 2016 holiday album '12 Days of Christmas.'

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy