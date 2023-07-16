Self-Care Picks for the Week: From Jon Batiste to Mahalia, These Artists Have You Covered

Photo by Jon Batiste

Self care is not a luxury, it's a necessity. That's why we curated this weekly playlist of songs to help you relax, recharge, and rejuvenate. Whether you need some soothing tunes, some uplifting anthems, or some motivational tracks, we've got you covered. Plus, we added three bonus songs to boost your self care in different areas and get you ready for the week ahead.

So put on your headphones, close your eyes, and let the music wash over you. Let these songs transport you to a place of peace and tranquility. Let them remind you of your worth and your strength. Let them help you to love yourself, just the way you are.

This is "Self Care Picks," your ultimate playlist for pampering yourself.

Photo by Jzon Azari / Jon Batiste

Here are our picks for this week:

‘ Drink Water ’ - In preparation for his upcoming album “World Music Radio” and too fresh off his NPR Tiny Desk appearance alongside his New Orleans brethren Juvenile, Jon Batiste brings a Summer splash of a hit just in time (especially with the extreme temperatures in the States). Teaming with Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML, the Southern Afrobeats collaboration takes you to the dancefloor and hydrates your soul with just the essence you need.

‘ Impossible To Love ’ - Making his case known over a bouncy guitar bass drum instrumental, Rahn Harper is stuck in a familiar place man can relate to “am I deserving of anyone’s love?” Pleading for more chances and not to give up on his efforts, he accounts past conversations that burn images into his mind that makes the Summer single easily one to keep on repeat until forgiveness is (hopefully) given.

‘ Oops! Ur Single Now ’ - Giving elements that make us fall in love with any breakup song, Rhea Raj gives it to us in pure Pop girl flare as she remembers all of the false apologizes and lets it be known that all she had was love for a particular individual and now that she has moved past the events of their stupid actions they are yet just another number in her phone. A class act Pop hit in the making.

‘ Girl in the Mirror ’ - Making quite the resurgence this year, Rita Ora is reclaiming her spot in the music scene and does so with her efforts on her latest album “ You & I .” A twelve track art piece, the UK singer seems to remind us of what she placed in our hearts since her ‘Radioactive’ debut over a decade ago. Healing is on the menu and she serves it in a breakthrough way as she is reflecting on those who’ve made her feel small and the new and improved version of herself that she has become today.

‘ Body Work ’ - Keeping us active like it’s the 90’s LION BABE gives what needs to be given in her elusive latest song that fits into any dance scene across the globe. With an upbeat chorus and mesmerizing vocals, she is becoming quite the stellar go to for a workout or energy boosting session any time of the day.

Other songs we loved:

Self-Care Spotlight: ‘ It’s Not Me, It’s You ’ - Mahalia

“First on Audiomack” - Hear Mahalia’s new single ‘In My Bag’ before anyone else.