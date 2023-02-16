AspireTV's HBCU 101 Returns for Season 7

AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will debut an all-new season of HBCU 101 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. ET.

Photo by AspireTV





HBCU 101 is a television series that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These highlights are obtained via one-on-one interviews with prominent leaders and HBCU alumni, in addition to interactions with the student body, various student organizations and campus leaders, all to shine a positive light on these institutions. HBCU 101’s mission is to enlighten the masses on HBCUs by highlighting their activities, organizations, persons, and services to uplift and connect communities.



“I’m excited for season seven of HBCU 101,” said Jahliel Thurman, host and executive producer of the series. “It’s been an amazing journey and an amazing partnership with aspireTV. I’m looking forward to more, more, more, but this season is a very special one. I have to give a special shout out to Tony Award-winner Myles Frost, who is going to be representing Bowie State, Kyle Santillian from Winston-Salem State and Melissa Mitchell from FAMU. It’s going to be crazy. It’s a season you don’t want to miss. Make sure you tune in each and every Sunday.”



HBCU 101 is a joint production between HBCU Gameday and Jahliel Thurman Productions. The executive producers for the show are Tolly Carr, Jahliel Thurman, Frederick Whitaker and Uche Byrd.

