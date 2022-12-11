It's A Girl. Rap Mogul Diddy Welcomes Sixth Child.

Known for being the King of Entertainment, CEO/Founder of Ciroc, Bad Boy Records and countless other companies and brands, Sean "Diddy" Combs has social media in quite a stir. The now 53-year old mogul announced his sixth child Love Sean Combs via Twitter and it has posed the main question, "Who is the mother?" Combs who is known for his relationships over the years has been recently linked to REVOLT TV host and 1/2 of the City Girls' Caresha also known and Yung Miami. The "Caresha Please" host who can clearly be seen in previous social posts isn't the mother but the inquiring question on everyone's mind is why now?!

Photo by Celebrity Insider

Just shy of his most recent birthday and on the heels of the release of his latest musical collaboration with Miami known rapper Rick Ross, the "Whatcha Gon’ Do?" artist hasn't had a child in over 15 years with the late Kim Porter whom Combs was linked to off and on from 1994 to 2007. Combs and Kim expanded their family with the birth of their twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila back in December 2006.

Diddy announced the birth of his sixth child Saturday. The New Jersey native expressed his new found bundle of joy with a statement: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.” Combs hasn't revealed who the baby’s mother but did highlight his family instead mentioning his own mother and other kids. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”