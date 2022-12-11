Microsoft's Xbox Missing at Game Awards

Due to previous speculations about Microsoft potentially missing this year's The Game Awards they became a reality and left many console supporters in disappointment as the show came to a close on streaming services Thursday night. With an ongoing issue surrounding the acquisition by Activision Blizzard, it comes to no surprise that the tech giant went under the radar however, Xbox's lack of announcements at the event is still quiet odd being that it is one of the premiere showcases for the year for all major publishers and developers.

Photo by IGN / Microsoft

It has been speculated that Microsoft’s absence could be related to its ongoing battle with the FTC over its planned $69 Billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The FTC recently moved to sue Microsoft over the planned acquisition, accusing Microsoft of engaging in anti competitive practices.

Surprisingly, Phil Spencer was visible at this year's The Game Awards. This led many fans to believe that Xbox would showcase a few promising titles like during the showcase though none surfaced during the three and a half hour program. Microsoft was entirely missing from The Game Awards except for a few Game Pass and Xbox advertisements.

We will see something from Xbox showcasing what to expect in the upcoming calendar year as they have many experts assume so for many franchise releases are scheduled and more in depth looks are needed to ensure they can continue have record breaking numbers to leverage the two decade old gaming system. What games do you look to see and when do you feel they'll make their big announcement?