New R. Kelly Album Appears Online... Snatched from Streaming Sites

Since the release of the traumatic "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary that aired on Lifetime back in 2019, the once praised R&B singer has been on majority of individuals block list. However, early Friday December 9, 2022 music listeners discovered that there had been a new release from the currently imprisoned 55 year old 'Chocolate Factory' singer, which was very unusual. Robert Kelly who has been behind bars since a ruling in a Brooklyn court sentenced Kelly to 30 years imprisonment is an inmate of Metropolitan Correctional Center based in Chicago, so seeing what was titled 'I Admit It' sent shockwaves across social media as it would be his first musical release since his 2016 holiday album '12 Days of Christmas.'

Notified by Kelly's team as a leak for someone trying to diminish the rest of the character that his name has, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claimed that the blackballed vocalist denied releasing any music, saying he is trying to appeal his most recent federal conviction, and also stated that he hoped people would recognized his voice and “know that,” TMZ reported.

Photo by CBS This Morning / CBSN

Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney representing Kelly, told Variety that the singer’s team is not behind the release, and that he “is having intellectual property stolen from him.”