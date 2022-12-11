Atlanta, GA

Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023

jzonazari

When it comes to great music it comes a dime a dozen and with the year 2022 it gifted us a few voices and out of those handful many pushed the needle… others shattered the glass. Over the course of the last calendar year with over 5,000+ submissions thanks to the growing platform of Audiomack and being a tastemaker, finding and listening to music is a delight. During those moments I came across a few faces, some familiar and others extremely foreign. However, several individuals caught my ear and should be on your radar as artists to watch in 2023. Here are “30 Songs to Stream” going into the next calendar year. Whether they dropped an entire project or a single, the ‘Genesis’ initiative is to begin the conversation where talent lives. Indulge into the list. These songs are not ranked in any particular order.

Lorine Chia - “Through the Window Pain”

Chia gives the revolving story of heartbreak a new anthem. Singing her soul out from the core you can feel the emotion as the song builds throughout. Easily stayed on repeat and became quite the favorite from her latest project, ‘Drill & Blues.’

Austin Crute - “Golden Hour”

Matching the aesthetic of the original JVKE song, Crute accents the melody of the piano like a bright light to deliver a powerful cover to cherish similar to the love that he sings about as the subject matter.

Sabri - “Broken Promises”

Fading in with a vocal of intense feeling Sabri uncovers the ugly truth about love with such a voice to make it a memorable moment in time featured on her project ‘Actually, I Can.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azV1A_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byMello Seven

Mello Seven - “Intimate”

A song for the Afrobeats listeners, Seven finds the perfect blend of rhythm for the slow and fast paced lovers from his album ‘Wonders’ to keep the mood as intimate with the beat it’s built around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8N1I_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byAdam Turley

Adam Turley - “what a relief!’

Holding true to the song’s title, Turley gives a relaxed subtle Pop ballad that can be enjoyed without the intent of being overdone with vocal placements and unneeded additional sounds that can be found on his most recent project ‘Casear’s Doomsday.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONga9_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byFlwr Chyld

Flwr Chyld - “Feel Your Love”

Taking things slow to put together an art piece from his ‘Luv N Chaos’ project that blooms just as his name implies, Chyld controls the tempo of the song throughout giving each section of the track the needed love.

Alex Vaughn - “Do You Ever”

The Maryland songstress poses the question that many ask but in a way only a true R&B lover could appreciate from her ‘The Hurtbook’ an album full of songs for any particular mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wg7kh_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byJYDN HILL

JYDN HILL - “Regrets”

The Ontario singer has a lot of regrets and channels them in true 90s fashion that gives nostalgic tones of some of that era’s greatest singers that can be heard throughout, yet HILL makes it his own in every way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03K6Jl_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byJuniper and Sango

Juniper and Sango - “Tell Me”

A chemistry that you witness from the second you press play, Juniper and Sango’s textures compliment one another for the sultry bi-lingual collaboration from their joint effort ‘97.’

Mikhala Jené - “Black Love”

There are few songs that are perfectly done, however Jené found a way to craft several that makeup her groundbreaking ‘The Missing Place’ that is met to a high standard for lovers of pleasant sounds that can be found seamlessly.

Maurice Moore - “22”

When Hip-Hop is done correctly it's rare these days, but when you pair it with a solid vocal from the artist delivering the bars it is much appreciated and the same can be said about Moore’s “22.”

Emily Vu - “You”

Owning their moment, Vu commands the Pop inspired track with hints of addictive elements to create an anthem for the teenage listener that can’t imagine their life without love and certainly the appreciation for good music taste.

Hope Tala - “Is It Enough”

Knowing that you will experience an incredible song upon playing is never promised but Tala gives more than enough to keep this offering on repeat while you enjoy your day’s tasks.

Immasoul - “Na Pa Ti”

With an assist from Hip-Hop artist Kofi, Immasoul displays just that… soul in the best way showcasing that duality is no challenge for this Caribbean artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sDHg_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byDomanique Grant

Domanique Grant - “Undressing”

Slow and steady in approach, Grant bares her soul like the queen that she is as she sings on a journey to accomplish her grandest dreams that can be found scattered throughout the project ‘QUEEN/DOM’ as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7KiY_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byKennedy Rd.

Kennedy Rd. - “Reaching My Soul”

In a lane of her own, Kennedy Rd. brings harmony to life and basks in its existence that can be felt more than skin deep, a common theme on her latest offering ‘Waves of Love Vol. 2.’

Shae Universe - “Sit Back”

Effortlessly executed would be an understatement, Shae Universe creates a mood that helps you relax yet still provides you with all of the components of a song worthy of finding it’s way onto your daily playlist to cherish.

Lloyiso - “Speak”

If the voiceless needed a soundtrack staple Lloysio would be the choice to do it justice with quite the impactful vocal showing emotion with a simply written but candidly done masterpiece.

Joya Mooi - Tears

You will only shed tears of happiness when listening to Mooi’s soothing tones to open heartedly appreciate the talent on full array.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJpqq_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byJoyce Wrice

Joyce Wrice - Bittersweet Goodbyes

Easily producing one of the more favorable albums of the year ‘Motive,’ Wrice shines even when she is singing about goodbyes.

Rehsa - “Gone”

Have you ever heard a breakup song so well done, well Rehsa is proof that it is not a dying genre for the essence of R&B and one of its prime focuses and he does so with vividness as found on his ‘The Colour’ album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih6RJ_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byJ'Dess

J’Dess - “Ginger Me”

Creating a song that could conciliate even the most unstable of souls, J’Dess is the living form of honey and tea and it is just a sample of her project ‘Ada’ that released early this year that holds a special place in the heart of a core tone lover.

Aysia - “Somebody”

What do you do when you need to move on… you turn to what you know and with Aysia that means piecing together a song to dance the night away or suitably fit for a long midnight drive to clear your head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vwmye_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo bySiergio

Siergio - “Trap Song”

There will be days you will seek a song for purpose and other times one that’ll just fill the void… thankful Siergio has a section that will feed whatever your appetite may be with his full body of work ‘Before It’s Too Late.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqzfv_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byOlisae

Olisae - “Comfort”

Bringing a sound of love will always be comforting but making you feel it every time you press play is no easy task, something Olisae has begun to master with every new edition of music.

Kallitechnis - “I’m Not Crazy”

Standing in a familiar position numerous female vocalists have been in, Kallitechnis sees both sides of the coin and puts it in a way that will even have you second guessing who is really at fault all as featured on her ‘It’s Not Personal.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn4dx_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byDashean Porter

Dashean Porter - “You Said”

Sometimes one song is all you need to set the vibe when it is created with passion and quintessence and Porter’s Afrofusion R&B is proof of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30augb_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byKeithian

Keithian - “Go Bae”

Waiting for that one moment can seem like a lifetime but when you bring together the best production, vocals that amplify a message of longing love you create the ultimate ambience something Keithian achieved on his ‘Green Clouds’ project released earlier this year.

Ballad - “Orange”

Setting the tone for consistency while losing sleep… Ballad revisits the crying style of R&B that listeners of the genre have been missing for some time and ensures that he only gets better as time grows onward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0Rj4_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byKenyon Dixon

Kenyon Dixon - “On My Mind”

As a leading voice for men in the indie conversation, Dixon wrapped up a year of musical firsts with a deluxe offering of ‘Closer’ and shows why R&B is the soup for the soul that is always needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdd1p_0jaR9Wsz00
Photo byJzon Azari

Enjoy the complete list of songs streaming on Audiomack as part of ‘Genesis,’ where you discover your favorite new listens from artists making music with meaning.

Follow Jzon Azari on Twitter and Instagram plus text ‘MUSIC’ to (404)-737-2822 for all of your musical updates and to hear playlists before they are made public.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# audiomack# year in review# top songs of 2022# best music list# indie music

Comments / 0

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
115 followers

More from jzonazari

It's A Girl. Rap Mogul Diddy Welcomes Sixth Child.

Known for being the King of Entertainment, CEO/Founder of Ciroc, Bad Boy Records and countless other companies and brands, Sean "Diddy" Combs has social media in quite a stir. The now 53-year old mogul announced his sixth child Love Sean Combs via Twitter and it has posed the main question, "Who is the mother?" Combs who is known for his relationships over the years has been recently linked to REVOLT TV host and 1/2 of the City Girls' Caresha also known and Yung Miami. The "Caresha Please" host who can clearly be seen in previous social posts isn't the mother but the inquiring question on everyone's mind is why now?!

Read full story

Microsoft's Xbox Missing at Game Awards

Due to previous speculations about Microsoft potentially missing this year's The Game Awards they became a reality and left many console supporters in disappointment as the show came to a close on streaming services Thursday night. With an ongoing issue surrounding the acquisition by Activision Blizzard, it comes to no surprise that the tech giant went under the radar however, Xbox's lack of announcements at the event is still quiet odd being that it is one of the premiere showcases for the year for all major publishers and developers.

Read full story

New R. Kelly Album Appears Online... Snatched from Streaming Sites

Since the release of the traumatic "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary that aired on Lifetime back in 2019, the once praised R&B singer has been on majority of individuals block list. However, early Friday December 9, 2022 music listeners discovered that there had been a new release from the currently imprisoned 55 year old 'Chocolate Factory' singer, which was very unusual. Robert Kelly who has been behind bars since a ruling in a Brooklyn court sentenced Kelly to 30 years imprisonment is an inmate of Metropolitan Correctional Center based in Chicago, so seeing what was titled 'I Admit It' sent shockwaves across social media as it would be his first musical release since his 2016 holiday album '12 Days of Christmas.'

Read full story

6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience

AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, is premiering the limited series 6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Two episodes will debut each week for three weeks.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing It

With the holidays in full swing, giving back to others seems to be a common theme every year… However, for some, giving back is an everyday thing and that can be said for Los Angeles entrepreneur Matthew Arce. It can be difficult to find ways to support the causes you care about, but Arce created ‘Save LA’ in order to give everyone an easy, tangible way to make a change if they don’t know where to start. We had the pleasure to catch up with the multifaceted individual to learn all about his mission and why it is so dear to his heart.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in Georgia

Actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December with stops that include Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade and Macon, GA at The Society Garden. “Love Retours 2.2 kicked off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will venture to Christmas.

Read full story
11 comments

Olivia Culpo Spills on Her Secret Sauce Rao's Homemade

Whether it be a football spread or a friendly get together that doesn’t mean you have to serve messy wings, soggy nachos or boring finger sandwiches. World renowned fashion model and actress, Olivia Culpo and Rao’s Homemade have partnered to create delectable recipes that will lift up any occasion into an glorious experience. Rao’s Homemade are known for their authentic sauces, and it was no surprise that Culpo found herself in awe with their wide selection. Last week we had the pleasure of catching up with the influential figure in this exclusive interview to discuss food, family and her football boyfriend.

Read full story
4 comments

Boney James Eyes 12th Number One Album with ‘Detour’ and Dream Collaboration with Lalah Hathaway

When music of a certain caliber comes across our radar we have to stand still and appreciate it for its value and with Boney James’ latest offering we did just that. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is gearing up for his forthcoming anticipated project ‘Detour.’ Noted as one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade with eleven number ones , we had a chance to catch up with James to discuss new music, upcoming shows and more.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'

Returning from a four year hiatus, MIDDLESPOON springs back into the saddle with a Summer sensational song filled with wistful moments captured from various perspectives in their latest visual that takes you on a joyride from the beach to the classroom, and eventually to a high school football game. Mixed by Tony Hoffer and mastered by Chris Gehringer of Sterling Sound, ‘Crush On U’ is the Summer tune crafted with the world at large in mind that Xander cites it as “Pop with Purpose.” With murmurs of electronic pop and the regeneration of disco, MIDDLESPOON may be tardy to the party but they will warrant to keep the party going.

Read full story

Love At Its Best Is 'Undeniable' and Gabrielle B. Reminds Us of That

With a song that feels like it was plucked from the gates of Heaven, Gabrielle B. finds herself in yet a familiar position… singing a song that finds its way onto not just repeat but one to appeal to the life challenges many encounter. It is undeniable that she makes music for those who appreciate emotion shown in songs but also caters to those who look to artists for anthems for a particular mood… love. Truly a blissful coalescence of jottings met with recounts of years of work to get to the place she sings from now, the overall song is a buildup to being easier on yourself and treating yourself with more care as many of us tend to forget to do that. Produced by Donavelo with a guitar melody that speaks to your soul, ‘Undeniable’ creates an atmosphere of mystique and ataraxy as you press play. Glimpses of vulnerability as the record plays make for an everlasting mood that you won’t yet forget and will find yourself revisiting for times to come.

Read full story

Lorine Chia Is What R&B Needs… Right Now

Few songs in the past have put me in a mood that makes me forget about everything but Lorine Chia found a way to do just that. While curating my weekly playlist, I came across the soulful song “Through the Window Pain” and it made me melt in my chair in it’s first listen. Found it on repeat for the next week and that confirmed to me that from its hint of rasp in her voice combined with the lyrics of colorful pain, it was a must that I reach out to learn more about how it came to be. Flowing like a champion in a Hip-Hop rap battle, Chia finds herself crying over the track in such a way that you feel the emotion that went into each word sung.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

Read full story

Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

Read full story
Flint, MI

Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “Fashion” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “IYKYK” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

Read full story

Kori James Reconnects with ‘U Home’

Arriving with ‘U Home’ Kori James and RCKY Cardiié team up to give a melodic song that fits the vibe reflecting that of a late night cruise that transitions into a sunrise. As James states in the song “we gone do it right or we gone take it slow… can’t have you being someone that I use to know,” and thankfully they took the time to put passion into the song and it shows.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy