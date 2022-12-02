Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in Georgia

Actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December with stops that include Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade and Macon, GA at The Society Garden. “Love Retours 2.2 kicked off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will venture to Christmas.

Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles, on May 25, 2013. Photo by (Katy Winn / Invision / AP

Fans can expect to hear new music from Corey’s latest album “Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love” including Corey’s third Top 40 Billboard hit “Without U.” As always, Corey will also play older favorites as well as songs from the soundtracks of his classic films to keep his loyal fans enthused from start to finish.

Feldman states “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue traveling across the country, connecting with my fans and sharing positive LOVE energy. My hope is that we can spread this LOVE energy all over the planet, not just America. But time will tell. For now, we have these additional dates and hopefully the holidays will feel a bit brighter this year.” Find Corey Feldman’s Love Retours tour dates including Atlanta and Macon, GA. For additional updates, please head to https://coreyfeldman.net/.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

12.01.22 BUFFALO IRON WORKS BUFFALO, NY

12.02.22 THE VAULT NEW BEDFORD, MA

12.04.22 ARTIE’S FRENCHTOWN, NJ

12.06.22 GREY EAGLE ASHEVILLE, NC

12.08.22 SOCIETY GARDEN MACON, GA

12.09.22 SPINNING JENNY GREER, SC

12.11.22 NEW BROOKLAND TAVERN W. COLUMBIA, SC

12.12.22 CITY WINERY NASHVILLE, TN

12.13.22 BLACK LODGE MEMPHIS, TN

12.14.22 THE MASQUERADE ATLANTA, GA

12.15.22 CLUB LA DESTIN, FL

12.17.22 SPOOKALA SPECTACULAR OCALA, FL