Olivia Culpo Spills on Her Secret Sauce Rao's Homemade

jzonazari

Whether it be a football spread or a friendly get together that doesn’t mean you have to serve messy wings, soggy nachos or boring finger sandwiches. World renowned fashion model and actress, Olivia Culpo and Rao’s Homemade have partnered to create delectable recipes that will lift up any occasion into an glorious experience. Rao’s Homemade are known for their authentic sauces, and it was no surprise that Culpo found herself in awe with their wide selection. Last week we had the pleasure of catching up with the influential figure in this exclusive interview to discuss food, family and her football boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyvsh_0jB2k04100
Lucio Andreozzi

With all of that cooking I know you have a few staples in your closet. One of them is Rao’s Homemade sauces. What about the brand is something that made you a fan of theirs?

First and foremost, the flavor! When you try Rao’s Homemade, you can tell immediately it’s not like any other sauce. I’ve been basically using this sauce for my whole life. It’s the best jarred sauce out there. It’s the closest thing you can get to your grandmother’s homemade sauce. It’s made with natural ingredients and no additives. Everything about it is premium, you can taste the difference immediately.

With their wide selection of sauces, Rao’s Homemade gives you endless options to create a daily favorite. What would you whip up in the kitchen on game day for a few of your family and friends to savor?

I’ve been loving this Air Fryer Chicken Parm Sliders recipe using Rao’s Homemade Marinara. It’s really easy to make and a fan favorite. Using Rao’s Homemade also makes it more premium than a regular chicken parm because of the high-quality ingredients like Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic and onion and basil. You can’t go wrong!

Out of their selection of endless sauce options, which three Rao’s Homemade would you recommend and do you have any recipes you’d like viewers to try in their spare time with them?

It is so hard to choose but if I have to I would say Rao’s Homemade Arrabbiata, Marinara and Alfredo sauces!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlB7L_0jB2k04100
Walmart

It’s been such a fast paced second half of 2022 and it seems that every time we look up we have seen you on a cover of a magazine and you look stunning. What is your secret to staying so lively, fashionable and full of glow?

Drinking lots of water helps! Water is key to everything. I also try to do little mini meditations, even if for just a few minutes a day. I feel like taking moments where you can ground yourself and recenter yourself is gold.

The best food comes from when you can get your hands on fresh produce, so knowing that Rao’ Homemade sauces consist of fresh and all natural ingredients, what is it about the taste and the consistency of their products that drew you to them resulting in your current partnership with the brand?

Rao’s Homemade sauces are simmered slowly in kettles with only the best ingredients like sweet Italian plum tomatoes and other fresh ingredients such as garlic and onions, so the taste is super authentic. I love how premium the sauces taste but that I’m able to buy them at the grocery store. Plus, the products don’t contain any additives like tomato blends or added sugar, so you can feel great about what you’re eating!

Having your sisters around must be quite the spectacle as you just had the premiere of your new show ‘The Culpo Sisters’ on TLC. I know that was an experience of a lifetime but tell us… how is it just having your sisters around and what made it different when cameras got involved?

We’re so real with each other at all times, the cameras didn’t change anything! It was so fun to work with them. We get on each others nerves all the time. We’re normal sisters. The cameras didn’t really change how we acted to one another.

Continuing on the aspect of family, with the holidays coming up… what could we expect at a holiday dinner or party if you were over the menu?

We take our holidays very seriously! There’s just specific things we have to have for each one. For Thanksgiving we always have a turkey and a beef roast. For Christmas we always do the seven fishes and a beef roast. For Easter, we always do a ham and a beef roast. There’s always a roast!

What is something about cooking that made you fall in love with it? Was it a particular person that taught you how to cook? What memories do you have of your earliest times of cooking?

I love the community around food. Even when I’m home and running around and unable to make a feast, every morning the first thing that I do besides making coffee is turn on a cooking show. It reminds me of growing up in such a big family. My mom was always cooking and is a huge foodie, and my dad has always been in the restaurant industry. I grew up around food morning and night. It was the foundation of our social lives… with friends, work, people in our community who would go to the restaurants…food is just life for us! The earliest memory would be waking up smelling bacon and pancakes… isn’t that just the best? Also my mom’s homemade dinners. Every night there was always something different. I feel like it was the time we had with each other, and still have with each other, always based around cooking and eating together. Even after Christian has a game, every single Saturday, I’ll ask him “what do you want after your game… anything in the world.” I want to make sure I can do something for him that makes him feel really good and really loved. Food is a love language. It makes us feel good but we also need it to survive!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Gh0J_0jB2k04100
Leggy at Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly HillsVanity Fair

We spotted that you just celebrated 3 years with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. We all know that professional athletes can eat so we can only imagine the type of meals y’all enjoy. What would you say is a meal he enjoys of yours after a long day on the field?

After a game, Christian loves spaghetti and meatballs or chicken parm. Always something Italian! We both love Italian food. If I give him 5 options, they’re usually all Italian.

With your show ‘The Culpo Sisters’ we get to see your family as well. With your love for cooking, whom would you say is your favorite individual to cook for and what dish of yours do they enjoy the most?

Christian and I cook together a lot, and we look forward to it. So much of our jobs is about being ‘on’ so if we have the night off and we’re together, we want to cook dinner together over going out. We’re homebodies. It’s our favorite date night activity! He loves every part besides grocery shopping, but I love grocery shopping. He’ll do the dishes! But he helps me with everything. And, he’s a good cook.

You can find a few of Olivia Culpo x Rao’s Homemade Tailgating Recipes on raos.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# olivia culpo# tlc# football# fashion# cooking

Comments / 4

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
65 followers

More from jzonazari

Boney James Eyes 12th Number One Album with ‘Detour’ and Dream Collaboration with Lalah Hathaway

When music of a certain caliber comes across our radar we have to stand still and appreciate it for its value and with Boney James’ latest offering we did just that. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is gearing up for his forthcoming anticipated project ‘Detour.’ Noted as one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade with eleven number ones , we had a chance to catch up with James to discuss new music, upcoming shows and more.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'

Returning from a four year hiatus, MIDDLESPOON springs back into the saddle with a Summer sensational song filled with wistful moments captured from various perspectives in their latest visual that takes you on a joyride from the beach to the classroom, and eventually to a high school football game. Mixed by Tony Hoffer and mastered by Chris Gehringer of Sterling Sound, ‘Crush On U’ is the Summer tune crafted with the world at large in mind that Xander cites it as “Pop with Purpose.” With murmurs of electronic pop and the regeneration of disco, MIDDLESPOON may be tardy to the party but they will warrant to keep the party going.

Read full story

Love At Its Best Is 'Undeniable' and Gabrielle B. Reminds Us of That

With a song that feels like it was plucked from the gates of Heaven, Gabrielle B. finds herself in yet a familiar position… singing a song that finds its way onto not just repeat but one to appeal to the life challenges many encounter. It is undeniable that she makes music for those who appreciate emotion shown in songs but also caters to those who look to artists for anthems for a particular mood… love. Truly a blissful coalescence of jottings met with recounts of years of work to get to the place she sings from now, the overall song is a buildup to being easier on yourself and treating yourself with more care as many of us tend to forget to do that. Produced by Donavelo with a guitar melody that speaks to your soul, ‘Undeniable’ creates an atmosphere of mystique and ataraxy as you press play. Glimpses of vulnerability as the record plays make for an everlasting mood that you won’t yet forget and will find yourself revisiting for times to come.

Read full story

Lorine Chia Is What R&B Needs… Right Now

Few songs in the past have put me in a mood that makes me forget about everything but Lorine Chia found a way to do just that. While curating my weekly playlist, I came across the soulful song “Through the Window Pain” and it made me melt in my chair in it’s first listen. Found it on repeat for the next week and that confirmed to me that from its hint of rasp in her voice combined with the lyrics of colorful pain, it was a must that I reach out to learn more about how it came to be. Flowing like a champion in a Hip-Hop rap battle, Chia finds herself crying over the track in such a way that you feel the emotion that went into each word sung.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

Read full story

Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

Read full story
Flint, MI

Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “Fashion” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “IYKYK” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

Read full story

Kori James Reconnects with ‘U Home’

Arriving with ‘U Home’ Kori James and RCKY Cardiié team up to give a melodic song that fits the vibe reflecting that of a late night cruise that transitions into a sunrise. As James states in the song “we gone do it right or we gone take it slow… can’t have you being someone that I use to know,” and thankfully they took the time to put passion into the song and it shows.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy