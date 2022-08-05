Austin, TX

Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'

jzonazari

Returning from a four year hiatus, MIDDLESPOON springs back into the saddle with a Summer sensational song filled with wistful moments captured from various perspectives in their latest visual that takes you on a joyride from the beach to the classroom, and eventually to a high school football game. Mixed by Tony Hoffer and mastered by Chris Gehringer of Sterling Sound, ‘Crush On U’ is the Summer tune crafted with the world at large in mind that Xander cites it as “Pop with Purpose.” With murmurs of electronic pop and the regeneration of disco, MIDDLESPOON may be tardy to the party but they will warrant to keep the party going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCx0g_0h68uNFl00
Jackson Montgomery Schwartz

Spilling about their forthcoming debut album ‘Brightside,’ is full of snappy hooks and slick production that will have their prominent audience and new listeners tune in to apprehend the love that the Austin-based duo has put into this new body of work.

“‘Brightside’ is essentially the perspective of a couple of music nerds making pop. It’s a throwback to all those juicy funk, soul, Hip-Hop, R&B and Electronic influences we grew up loving in our bones. Earth Wind and Fire to Jackson to Daft Punk meets Lizzo and Harry Styles for brunch.”

With summertime in full swing it appears to be the ideal time to release ‘Crush On U.’ Austin’s music scene has accorded to MIDDLESPPON’s sound and it organically gave it the revelation of energy it needed to sustain it at the levels of utmost delight.

“Crush embodies that flirty feeling of butterflies, that undeniable attraction that draws you closer and closer together. Crush speaks to that overwhelming feeling of nostalgia we all have for the first time we ever had a crush on someone, to that feeling we have every time we fall in love. This song was made for summer. From the bright bubblegum pop of the musicality to the “risk it all” mentality that comes with finally being brave enough to shoot your shot. My city, Austin, not only gets down for the summer, it’s a place where unbridled enthusiasm and art appreciation still exists. Austin is that super fan you trust to tell you whether it’s great or not and in that way it is a huge contributor.”

Sync into the choreographed bop ‘Crush On U’ below.

# middlespoon# austin# texas# pop music# summertime

