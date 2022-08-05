Lorine Chia Is What R&B Needs… Right Now

jzonazari

Few songs in the past have put me in a mood that makes me forget about everything but Lorine Chia found a way to do just that. While curating my weekly playlist, I came across the soulful song “Through the Window Pain” and it made me melt in my chair in it’s first listen. Found it on repeat for the next week and that confirmed to me that from its hint of rasp in her voice combined with the lyrics of colorful pain, it was a must that I reach out to learn more about how it came to be. Flowing like a champion in a Hip-Hop rap battle, Chia finds herself crying over the track in such a way that you feel the emotion that went into each word sung.

Lorine Chia

My heart ached while listening on each playback. It is a work of art that R&B is missing and thankfully artists such as Lorine Chia can still capture it in a fast paced and manufactured sounding era. Appreciation is given to quite the song and the time put into this production from the writing to the producing. A part of her Drill and Blues series, the cadences keep you upbeat as you experience a rollercoaster of emotions that will have you falling head over hills as well.

When asked what inspired the song of such emotional proportions Chia kept it simple and it came to fruition like most great songs do…

“I wrote this song after an encounter with someone I genuinely wanted to full heartedly love with my all. They gave me so many excuses as to why they couldn’t be with me but acted as if they still loved and cared about me despite it all so I should just continue taking them as they come. I grew rather fed up and my heart was broken. When I got home I had to release it all because I had to release them. I couldn’t go backwards any more. I found a piano loop that sang the exact tune my emotions were and started writing “the window pane, show me the rain” and it was magic after that.”

A voice unlike one I’ve heard in some time, I cannot compare Chia to anyone because why?! It is done too frequently and isn’t needed in an artist’s career as their own identity is unique. She can easily hold her own and her previous released projects can attest to that as well from her flourishing catalog of music that a true lover of music will enjoy.

“Yea people can say I sound like such and such vocally but I’ve never heard anyone say one of songs sounds like someone else’s song and that is why I love what I do.”

A fresh breath of R&B essence, Chia is truly a gem shining through on ‘Through the Window Pain” and her talent is on full display and I’m quite sure that it is just a sample of what she’s truly capable of. She is what R&B needs right now where rare vocals are needed in so many ways due to doctored chords.

“R&B today what we have on the radio definitely is underwhelming. All the same message, sound, etc. but at the same time there’s a wide verse of artists that aren’t on the radio that are making music that takes you there! It’s half and half. My music is important in the space because it’s a completely new sound.”

