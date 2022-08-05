Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari . Becoming quite the personality on TikTok , the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

Royal Eyez

I came across Mari a few weeks ago thanks to Instagram’s sponsored posts and an artist that I’m already familiar with… Ashoka . Opening with an instrumental that provides a breeze for both artists to glide across, it is met with the perfect blend of Hip-Hop and R&B. It’s giving a true Summer sound and puts you into a state of mind of a fun day at the beach where worries do not exist. A fun and easy listen, the strong point of the song is the memorable verses in combination with a hook that just heightens the overall mood completing it like a masterpiece meant to be enjoyed time and time again.

When it pertains to music its rare that we get authentic feelings in a space where content is spewed consistently making too much room for error and poor quality. Though for the track ‘Giving Summer” Mari had a special vision and mind and wanted to share that feeling with those who appreciate his musical efforts.

“A song that radiates “a good time” — was out enjoying a beautiful summer day and went home to start writing. I wanted to give people a song that portrayed that how that day made me feel.”

While in a state of creating music that stamps moments in time, Mari compiled five tracks to remember the Summer by.

“Giving Summer is an EP that’s gives its listeners the different flavors summer has to offer” — There’s 5 songs with 5 different vibes! It’ll appeal to all, so weather your into trap vibes, smooth tropical songs or just something to dance too you’ll enjoy this project!”

Listen to ‘Giving Summer’ streaming now.