Atlanta, GA

Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

jzonazari

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ERm7_0h5TyMxr00
Royal Eyez

I came across Mari a few weeks ago thanks to Instagram’s sponsored posts and an artist that I’m already familiar with… Ashoka. Opening with an instrumental that provides a breeze for both artists to glide across, it is met with the perfect blend of Hip-Hop and R&B. It’s giving a true Summer sound and puts you into a state of mind of a fun day at the beach where worries do not exist. A fun and easy listen, the strong point of the song is the memorable verses in combination with a hook that just heightens the overall mood completing it like a masterpiece meant to be enjoyed time and time again.

When it pertains to music its rare that we get authentic feelings in a space where content is spewed consistently making too much room for error and poor quality. Though for the track ‘Giving Summer” Mari had a special vision and mind and wanted to share that feeling with those who appreciate his musical efforts.

“A song that radiates “a good time” — was out enjoying a beautiful summer day and went home to start writing. I wanted to give people a song that portrayed that how that day made me feel.”

While in a state of creating music that stamps moments in time, Mari compiled five tracks to remember the Summer by.

“Giving Summer is an EP that’s gives its listeners the different flavors summer has to offer” — There’s 5 songs with 5 different vibes! It’ll appeal to all, so weather your into trap vibes, smooth tropical songs or just something to dance too you’ll enjoy this project!”

Listen to ‘Giving Summer’ streaming now.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mari# atlanta# rapper# hiphop# summer

Comments / 0

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
15 followers

More from jzonazari

Flint, MI

Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “Fashion” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “IYKYK” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

Read full story

Boney James Eyes 12th Number One Album with ‘Detour’ and Dream Collaboration with Lalah Hathaway

When music of a certain caliber comes across our radar we have to stand still and appreciate it for its value and with Boney James’ latest offering we did just that. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is gearing up for his forthcoming anticipated project ‘Detour.’ Noted as one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade with eleven number ones , we had a chance to catch up with James to discuss new music, upcoming shows and more.

Read full story

Love At Its Best Is 'Undeniable' and Gabrielle B. Reminds Us of That

With a song that feels like it was plucked from the gates of Heaven, Gabrielle B. finds herself in yet a familiar position… singing a song that finds its way onto not just repeat but one to appeal to the life challenges many encounter. It is undeniable that she makes music for those who appreciate emotion shown in songs but also caters to those who look to artists for anthems for a particular mood… love. Truly a blissful coalescence of jottings met with recounts of years of work to get to the place she sings from now, the overall song is a buildup to being easier on yourself and treating yourself with more care as many of us tend to forget to do that. Produced by Donavelo with a guitar melody that speaks to your soul, ‘Undeniable’ creates an atmosphere of mystique and ataraxy as you press play. Glimpses of vulnerability as the record plays make for an everlasting mood that you won’t yet forget and will find yourself revisiting for times to come.

Read full story

Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

Read full story

Kori James Reconnects with ‘U Home’

Arriving with ‘U Home’ Kori James and RCKY Cardiié team up to give a melodic song that fits the vibe reflecting that of a late night cruise that transitions into a sunrise. As James states in the song “we gone do it right or we gone take it slow… can’t have you being someone that I use to know,” and thankfully they took the time to put passion into the song and it shows.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy