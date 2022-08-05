Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

Drebae

“Work of Art was a very personal project for me. It isn’t one dimensional and no song sounds the same I open up about things I never would have on a previous project. I wanted listeners to experience a journey when they played it. The cover art is inspired by Greek statues & the renaissance era; I love a good reference. My arms being damaged was to symbolize hardships & to let it be known that even if you may be a broken person you are still a masterpiece. Something to admire. A work of ART.”

As part of the LGBTQIA+ community Drebae touches on the a common element many tend to struggle with in today’s society, depression. In the song “Lonely” he tells his personal relationship with that as well as an even more deeper emotion that Americans and youth are dealing with more at a higher rate.

“Lonely is a song I wrote when I was extremely depressed and alone. Black youth & especially black LGBTQ+ youth have a high rate for suicide. Often we are isolated, neglected and that is why we have nobody there for us. This song was a letter to the feelings I felt during that time and I know others could relate.”

Switching to a more positive note, on the track “I’m Gone Be Great” shows a side of Drebae that sees the California native in the brightest of light.

“I’m gone be great is a motivational song about self love empowerment and believing in yourself. There will be days you don’t feel like doing things but it’s important that you get up and do them anyway. Life may knock you down but you must get back up and persevere. Diamonds are formed under pressure & it’s important to be unbreakable regardless of opinions of others — even with the hardships you may face you will be great.”

Stream ‘Work of Art’ below.