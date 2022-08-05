Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

jzonazari

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHotK_0h5TaFV600
Drebae

“Work of Art was a very personal project for me. It isn’t one dimensional and no song sounds the same I open up about things I never would have on a previous project. I wanted listeners to experience a journey when they played it. The cover art is inspired by Greek statues & the renaissance era; I love a good reference. My arms being damaged was to symbolize hardships & to let it be known that even if you may be a broken person you are still a masterpiece. Something to admire. A work of ART.”

As part of the LGBTQIA+ community Drebae touches on the a common element many tend to struggle with in today’s society, depression. In the song “Lonely” he tells his personal relationship with that as well as an even more deeper emotion that Americans and youth are dealing with more at a higher rate.

“Lonely is a song I wrote when I was extremely depressed and alone. Black youth & especially black LGBTQ+ youth have a high rate for suicide. Often we are isolated, neglected and that is why we have nobody there for us. This song was a letter to the feelings I felt during that time and I know others could relate.”

Switching to a more positive note, on the track “I’m Gone Be Great” shows a side of Drebae that sees the California native in the brightest of light.

“I’m gone be great is a motivational song about self love empowerment and believing in yourself. There will be days you don’t feel like doing things but it’s important that you get up and do them anyway. Life may knock you down but you must get back up and persevere. Diamonds are formed under pressure & it’s important to be unbreakable regardless of opinions of others — even with the hardships you may face you will be great.”

Stream ‘Work of Art’ below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# drebae# saucy santana# lgbt# rapper# los angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
15 followers

More from jzonazari

Flint, MI

Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “Fashion” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “IYKYK” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

Read full story

Boney James Eyes 12th Number One Album with ‘Detour’ and Dream Collaboration with Lalah Hathaway

When music of a certain caliber comes across our radar we have to stand still and appreciate it for its value and with Boney James’ latest offering we did just that. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is gearing up for his forthcoming anticipated project ‘Detour.’ Noted as one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade with eleven number ones , we had a chance to catch up with James to discuss new music, upcoming shows and more.

Read full story

Love At Its Best Is 'Undeniable' and Gabrielle B. Reminds Us of That

With a song that feels like it was plucked from the gates of Heaven, Gabrielle B. finds herself in yet a familiar position… singing a song that finds its way onto not just repeat but one to appeal to the life challenges many encounter. It is undeniable that she makes music for those who appreciate emotion shown in songs but also caters to those who look to artists for anthems for a particular mood… love. Truly a blissful coalescence of jottings met with recounts of years of work to get to the place she sings from now, the overall song is a buildup to being easier on yourself and treating yourself with more care as many of us tend to forget to do that. Produced by Donavelo with a guitar melody that speaks to your soul, ‘Undeniable’ creates an atmosphere of mystique and ataraxy as you press play. Glimpses of vulnerability as the record plays make for an everlasting mood that you won’t yet forget and will find yourself revisiting for times to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

Read full story

Kori James Reconnects with ‘U Home’

Arriving with ‘U Home’ Kori James and RCKY Cardiié team up to give a melodic song that fits the vibe reflecting that of a late night cruise that transitions into a sunrise. As James states in the song “we gone do it right or we gone take it slow… can’t have you being someone that I use to know,” and thankfully they took the time to put passion into the song and it shows.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy