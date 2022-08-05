Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “ Fashion ” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “ IYKYK ” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

In an interview with Gay Times , Sam Damshenas stated:

We love the honesty. Unlike other artists, who are refraining from music during the coronavirus pandemic, Furillostar says it’s important for art to help us through this time because music is “able to move people.”



With notable tones of vintage 90’s elements that capture the very essence that we all love about the music golden era for R&B, Flint entertainer Furillostar returns with his latest single “IYKYK.” Based on the title and his dance-boppery past you can expect three minutes of rhythm that will have you bouncing back and forth from beginning to finish. Letting listeners know “Oh you know I’m not one of those people you can play with…” Furillostar stands ten toes down as the song and deserves all of the love that comes his way as the orchestration of the baseline paired with the vocals is quite the formula for a Summer anthem. A strong follow up to his song “ Dwnld ” released earlier this year, “IYKYK” is certainly a song that will help you get your head right for any occasion.

“I’m so excited about my new single “IYKYK” It’s a very in your face Big D*** Energy type of record. Sometimes in relationships or intimate situations your partner gets comfortable. And this record is just a reminder to those that do. When creating the track, I wanted to create something that felt like the early 2000s R&B pop records of course but make it modern. Lyrically I wanted to create something that everyone could connect with. I feel like everyone has been there, or has been taken there by someone.”

