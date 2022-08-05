Kori James Reconnects with ‘U Home’

jzonazari

Arriving with ‘U Home’ Kori James and RCKY Cardiié team up to give a melodic song that fits the vibe reflecting that of a late night cruise that transitions into a sunrise. As James states in the song “we gone do it right or we gone take it slow… can’t have you being someone that I use to know,” and thankfully they took the time to put passion into the song and it shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7G3a_0h5SUW7C00
U Home artworkKori James

Produced by T Surreal & Bastien, you can hear that it was crafted around a central idea of a date night looking to go the distance. Like that date night the intention of this record serves as a fun yet solid start for what Kori James and RCKY Cardiié have in store whether it be another join single or one solo.

“There’s a video of Jay Z circulating the internet right now where he’s speaking to the “knowing” an artist has to have to pursue a career in music. He says, “You have to know…it may not work today or tomorrow…But this is what’s feeding me…and it feels like the right thing.”

Kori James has since been taking calculated risks and each has paid off in his favor and as time passes his career path continues to align with his long term goals. When asked about the formation of his latest musical endeavor, James put into words:

The new record, ‘U Home’, was inspired by my desire for intimacy. We’re living in a time where sex is everywhere and intimacy is rare. My co-writer, Rcky Cardiié, and I wanted to speak to what building intimacy looks like. It’s date nights. It’s car rides just talking. It’s in fighting temptation to really get to know the soul of a person. While I’m definitely sex positive (you know from my short lived OnlyFans account) I believe being valued trumps being desired. That brief chapter in my life made me question what I really wanted, and inspired me to move with more intention to get the things I want. I hope ‘U Home’ does the same.”

Knowing his worth after taking a big leap forward, the now Los Angeles living singer-producer had to endure a period of growth that we all tend to learn is unescapable.

“This just can’t be life. I can’t do this anymore.” I’d seen how my music resonated with, and connected people. Knowing that validated the urge I had to just jump. The next month, I was gone! Scared and all!

Adding to that James opens up about his inner shift and why the West Coast was destined to be a new start for both himself and his music career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Amiye_0h5SUW7C00
Kori James

“Relocating to Los Angeles felt like the right thing to do for myself. I’d been in Atlanta for 11 years balancing my corporate gig and making music, and like most creatives in corporate, it was killing me!” James continued to add, “Since relocating, I’ve grown so much as a person. I feel like I’ve reconnected with the parts of me I’d lost throughout the years while also becoming aquatinted with parts of myself I couldn’t see for my previous life. Los Angeles is a high vibrational city that has a way of challenging the core of an artist. There’s so many talented creatives from all over the world here, and to finally be amongst them I feel right at home. Between witnessing people chase their dreams and the views of this beautiful city, I’m always inspired, which has birthed some of the best music of my life.”

Stream ‘U Home’ by Kori James and RCKY Cardiié streaming on all platforms.

This article appears as part of the Genesis Thursday series.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kori james# u home# los angeles# musician# singer

Comments / 0

Published by

Publicist. Journalist. Audiomack Tastemaker. Facebook and YouTube Partner. Mercer University and NYU Graduate. "Always keep a second hustle just as sweet as the first."

Atlanta, GA
15 followers

More from jzonazari

Flint, MI

Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'

Not much has come out of the city of Flint, Michigan on all cylinders in such a way since the “Fashion” rapper Dizzy Wright until late. Striking a new market from those previous to him hitting the scene popstar, Furillostar, shows that in the new wave of the digital era that it can change your life in the matter of a post or two. The known dance curator has not only applied catchy routines to his own original music but also has caught a windfall of attention with his custom hip rocker for City Girls’ and Usher’s “Good Love” on TikTok that has amassed over 100,000+ views and catching the eyes of The Shade Room and most recently Beyonce’s first TikTok post. Not only has Furillostar proven that he’s more than a dancer but an all-around entertainer and his latest single “IYKYK” is just another testament that he’s the future of Black popstars on the rise and with the help of social media they can come from anywhere.

Read full story

Boney James Eyes 12th Number One Album with ‘Detour’ and Dream Collaboration with Lalah Hathaway

When music of a certain caliber comes across our radar we have to stand still and appreciate it for its value and with Boney James’ latest offering we did just that. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is gearing up for his forthcoming anticipated project ‘Detour.’ Noted as one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade with eleven number ones , we had a chance to catch up with James to discuss new music, upcoming shows and more.

Read full story

Love At Its Best Is 'Undeniable' and Gabrielle B. Reminds Us of That

With a song that feels like it was plucked from the gates of Heaven, Gabrielle B. finds herself in yet a familiar position… singing a song that finds its way onto not just repeat but one to appeal to the life challenges many encounter. It is undeniable that she makes music for those who appreciate emotion shown in songs but also caters to those who look to artists for anthems for a particular mood… love. Truly a blissful coalescence of jottings met with recounts of years of work to get to the place she sings from now, the overall song is a buildup to being easier on yourself and treating yourself with more care as many of us tend to forget to do that. Produced by Donavelo with a guitar melody that speaks to your soul, ‘Undeniable’ creates an atmosphere of mystique and ataraxy as you press play. Glimpses of vulnerability as the record plays make for an everlasting mood that you won’t yet forget and will find yourself revisiting for times to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mari Is Summer Fresh in Real Life

Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

Read full story

Drebae Gets Intentional with ‘Work of Art’

It’s giving “Badd” and that not to accent their latest visual from their new project ‘Work of Art.’ For some time Drebae has been finding their way onto timelines with their pop culture laced lyrics that leave you asking “Did he really just say that?” It should come as no surprise that with their recent arrival ‘Work of Art’ a 7-track EP is full of energy whether its “Cash App” where it’s quite stated that time is money or the sultry “Down on Me” that is self explanatory there is something for everyone to enjoy that is looking for a good time this Summer. Having a way with words the lyrics just flow from start to finish no matter the song that is playing and that goes to show that Drebae is a marvel and natural lyricist, an art form many cannot attest to in the digital era of music being vastly produced. Turning to a more serious note towards the tail end of the project, songs such as “Heartless” opening with words of betrayal and loss are two subjects listeners can connect with outside of the previously heard vibes on the opening of the EP. A well rounded musical effort throughout ‘Work of Art’ is just that… a masterpiece that should age better with time as well as in the moment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy