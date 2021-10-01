Catfish + Carp Spillway Fishing at Skaneateles Lake! - Final Day

Zach Holding His PB Rock Bass Joe Purchase/JZFishing

In today’s video, Zach and I head down to Skaneateles lake to a tiny spillway to try for some big carp and bullhead catfish. All of which are new species to us however, we did some research and came up with a good plan to catch these fish. First, we went to the local market and picked up some canned corn, and brought it down to the spot. Then we put 3 pieces of corn on a #6 circle hook and a small Carolina rig and cast it out where we sawfish. Very quickly we got our first bite as a small carp picked up my bite and ran with it. Zach rushed to turn on the cameras as I brought this new fish to shore. After snapping some photos and talking about the fish we let it back to let it fight another day! Soon after, Zach spotted a catfish and made it perfect cast and soon enough he was hooked up. After a minute of fighting the fish, he landed his first bullhead on a 4-pound line! We quickly got some photos and threw him back. As day turned to night we changed spots and cast our baits under a bridge and sure enough, it was catfish heaven, in a matter of 20 minutes we had caught 3 more large bullheads! Overall, a great day of Skaneateles lake fishing and an awesome way to end this trip!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.