Craft Breweries in PA Are Heading Toward A Make Or Break Moment

Brewery Fermentation Tanks

Craft beer has been on an upswing for going on 35 years now. Since the moment Sam Adams took out his grandfather's recipe and began brewing Boston Lager. Each year interest in craft beer grew, and with it, the market share for craft beer breweries did as well. With the constant upswing in demand, many breweries have opted to take on substantial amounts of debt to fund major expansions. This is fine in times of plenty, but the pandemic has brought lean times at the worst moment for many breweries.

Across the state, breweries are struggling. Some simply cannot garner enough business due to the low margins of brewing beer combined with consumer hesitancy due to the pandemic, and others that opted for large-scale expansions in the months or years preceding the pandemic are now faced with tough financial choices. Below is a list of just some of the breweries that have closed their doors in recent months.

Crowded Castle - Phoenixville, PA

Riven Bend Hop Farm and Brewery - Newport, PA

Miscreation Brewing Company - Hanover, PA

Spigot Brewing Company - Ford, PA

Weyerbacher Brewing - New Hope, PA

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the many brewery closures across the Keystone state, and in the coming months, it's likely that we will see many more breweries either bought up by larger competitors or closing their doors for good. As they say, all good things must come to an end, and it appears the seemingly endless bull run of craft beer popularity may have hit its peak.

