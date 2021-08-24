Steep Drop Of Cannabis Prices Has California Growers In a Pinch

California is seen by many as the mecca of American legal marijuana. After being one of the first states the make the substance illegal, they have become a forerunner for how to effectively implement a legal marijuana framework. Califonia passed its Adult Use of Marijuana Act on November 8, 2016. Since then, the state has experienced a rapid expansion in both the number of growers and the number of consumers within the state.

Due to the growing demand for recreational marijuana, the growing scene within the state has quickly expanded to fill the gaps in the market. With this increased competition, however, comes a subsequent drop in price. This is great news for consumers and bad news for small and mid-size growers in the state.

While speaking to Siliconvalley.com Natalynne DeLapp, a Humboldt County Growers Alliance executive stated “The wholesale price for 2021 deps is between $650 and $750 a pound,” she said. “The wholesale price for 2020 AAA grade flower is between $400 and $500 a pound, otherwise as low as $200 to $400 per pound. Some farmers are having their 2020 harvest returned from distributors because they are unable to sell it. This is after paying for trimming ($70 to $200 per pound), testing, and paying state harvest taxes ($154 per pound).”

The quickly deteriorating market price for cannabis could spell disaster for farms without the infrastructure to support smaller margins and massive yields. Only time will tell if smaller farmers will be able to make it under these new and much more uncertain conditions.

