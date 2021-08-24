Over 70% Of New Jersey Municipalities Ban Recreational Cannabis Businesses

Cannabis Plant Leaf Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

New Jersey became one of the newest additions to the legal cannabis market, and state legislators have approved a legal framework for the sale of legal cannabis in the state. However, as of August 24th, 2021, over 70% of local municipalities had created local ordinances banning legal cannabis businesses from setting up shops in those areas.

According to Edmund DeVeaux, who is the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, this isn't an unusual trend. During the legal cannabis rollout in states such as California and Colorado, similar trends took place he stated, while speaking with USA Today.

New Jersey officially signed the marijuana legalization bill into law on February 22, 2021, and have since been hard at work putting together an equitable legal framework for the new industry for the past six months.

Despite the widespread support for marijuana legalization across much of the US, legalization still faces an uphill battle in many places, where the incumbent state legislators and governors have publicly denounced the movement for years. Over time this stance seems to be slowly changing, even in the anti-legalization strongholds of the midwest and south. As recently as this year, the Montana governor signed into law the legalization of marijuana and the state legislature is currently creating its own legal framework for sale within the state.

Legalization has long been a hot-button issue across many parts of the country, and with the sudden onslaught of legalization for both medical and recreational use it doesn't show any signs of cooling down.