Man gives his wife Valentine's card addressed to his mistress

***This is a true story, told by the person who lived it. Retold with permission***

My friend was in her second marriage and she had been cheated on before. Yet it seemed history was about to repeat itself.

Her first husband had cheated on her and even had the temerity to father a child while she was busy working two jobs. She had found out about the child when a friend saw the mom and the child in the emergency room at the hospital where my friend worked. The friend asked the child's name and the cat was let out of that bag. She told my friend what she found out and soon they were divorced.

After some years, my friend found a new husband. They had been married for a number of years to this point. But my friend was addicted to work, she had three jobs, worked long hours, and kept him well-dressed. He also loves the finer things in life and apparently loved the ladies too. My friend began to suspect that he was not faithful at all, but whenever she confronted him, he would make her feel like she was the problem.

Last year for Valentine's Day, her husband presented her with a card but it was addressed to another woman that was not a member of his family. Inside the card, he had written all about his love for another woman.

My friend said she was heartbroken and cried when he mistakenly gave her the wrong card.

What would you have done?