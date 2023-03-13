A young woman takes her life when her mom refuses to let her marry the man she loved

***This is a true story; all participants are known to the author***

Love --- the most powerful of emotions!

One perhaps rivaled only by hate. When love is truly present it appears to conquer all things. Love bears all things, is patient, and kind, and boasts of nothing.

All living creatures seem to crave love. In the absence of love, they seem to wilt and dry up. When we are not cared for, we do not at our best.

The young woman in my story was in her late twenties when she met and fell in love with someone her family thought was unsuitable for their daughter. Her father came from a family that was financially well-off. He had married an educated woman who came from a poor background. Though her beginnings were not financially opulent, she was the one who was now prejudiced, she kept her children apart from the regular kids.

Although her husband was biologically related to many of the people in the town, she did not allow her children to play with or get to know the other kids. So, they grew up only interacting with each other.

The young lady was the eldest daughter and spent much of her youth caring for the home and helping her other siblings. She was a kindergarten teacher and had a school on the lower level of their home. As such, she did not get out much. But eventually, she met a man she wanted to marry, but her parents were against it and thought him unsuitable.

One night after she cooked their dinner, she ingested poison. Her father was a farmer and poison was readily available to her. She then went to bed and the next morning; she was found in her bed deceased.

The mother was heartbroken, she wailed and cried and was inconsolable. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done and she lost her child as a result of hanging on way too tightly. She subsequently began releasing the tight grip she had on her other children, but the damage had already been done as they were all older by then and already set in their ways.

********

This was a very sad time in our town. What do you think of parents who never let their kids grow up?

