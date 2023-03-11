An adopted daughter strangles her mother over her inheritance

justpene50

***This story was told to me by a trusted source and is retold with permission***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqKFW_0lEaMOHg00
Photo bySHIRAZ HENRY on Unsplash

A teacher once told me people will always bite the hand that feeds them!

I have lived long enough to witness the truth in those words. Sometimes we meet people who are in certain life situations, and out of the kindness of our hearts, we make a decision to help their circumstances. We try to do the right thing and, in the process, we hope to pay the good deeds forward, but often what we end up doing is inviting pure evil into our lives.

In this story, this woman though once married never had any children of her own. Somehow that was never in the cards for her. Her marriage was extremely successful, lasted many years and they were financially successful.

Unfortunately, life has its hills and valleys and her husband died from cancer. The lady was left to continue her journey alone. She did not have many close relatives and by that time, everyone was raising their own families and did not have much time for her.

Eventually, as she got older, she needed the help of a helper to assist with the heavy chores and to drive her to her doctor's appointments. So, she hired a young woman and they got along splendidly. Their working relationship evolved into a friendship and the older lady thought the younger had her best interest at heart.

The younger was not as financially well off as the older woman, so one day the older told her friend that since she had no children and no close family, she had thought long and hard and decided to leave her possessions to her when she died. The younger woman appeared to be very happy.

But over the course of time, the young woman became dissatisfied that the older woman was perhaps not dying fast enough. She was anxious to get her hands on her 'inheritance'. So, a plan was concocted. She paid a young man to help her kill her benefactor. Together they strangled and cut the older woman's throat and tossed her items to make it appear like she was robbed. The police eventually figured out the truth and under pressure, she confessed to her terrible deed. She is currently imprisoned and the inheritance went to the victim's distant relatives.

She could not wait to receive the inheritance, took matters into her own hands, and now would not get a single dime of it.

The elderly lady hoped to help secure the young one's future and instead invited evil into her life.

********

Please feel free to share your thoughts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love of money# To Kill for Inheritance# Murder# Distribution

Comments / 1

Published by

Content Creator, writing on things that concern and inspire

Little Elm, TX
18K followers

More from justpene50

Man gives his wife Valentine's card addressed to his mistress

***This is a true story, told by the person who lived it. Retold with permission***. My friend was in her second marriage and she had been cheated on before. Yet it seemed history was about to repeat itself.

Read full story
12 comments

Man fights with his lover's boyfriend and ends up in jail, then calls his wife to get him out

***This is a true story, told by the person who lived it. Retold with permission. No Identifying information was used to protect the parties involved***. One day I walked into my place of work and as soon as the previous shift left, my co-worker and friend burst into an uncontrollable fit of crying. She actually began weeping as I tried without success to inquire whatever the problem could be.

Read full story

A young woman takes her life when her mom refuses to let her marry the man she loved

***This is a true story; all participants are known to the author***. One perhaps rivaled only by hate. When love is truly present it appears to conquer all things. Love bears all things, is patient, and kind, and boasts of nothing.

Read full story
29 comments

Is there really such a thing as Karma? Have you ever witnessed karma at work? (Opinion)

A few years ago, when COVID was at its zenith, my friend had a most unpleasant encounter with a surgeon at her facility. Sadly, this was not her first such encounter and sadly will probably not be her last.

Read full story

When is the right time to let a relationship end? (Opinion)

Recently I ended a friendship forever. There will be no further interaction. I met this person when I began working there in 2016. No one there got along with her — that should have been clue #1. But in an effort to give everyone a fair chance, I did not take sides.

Read full story

A husband destroys all his wife's clothes he deems as provocative

***This is a true story, told to me by a trusted source and retold with permission***. Jealousy is a terrible emotion; it has the potential to destroy everything that can be built. Both the person experiencing the emotion and the party subjected to jealousy are made to be unhappy. A self-assured person usually commands the attention of everyone around them. We love to admire those who demonstrate an overt sense of assuredness; hence some are actually self-assured while others simply act the part.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman discovers that her husband is dying but never told her he was infected with HIV

***This is a true story; the parties are known to the author. Told with permission***. Trust is the glue that holds the bonds of human interaction together. No relationship, interpersonal or intimate, can thrive without trust and respect. When the sacred bond of trust is broken, it becomes impossible for the relationship to move forward.

Read full story

Have You Thought of Your Final Expenses? Would You Prefer to Be Buried or Cremated?

Thoughts of death--I am often in deep battle with claustrophobia!. I remember as a child laying in my bed, thinking about being buried and the feeling that I would suffocate. Back home, most burials are done in a crypt above ground because the country is below sea level. Some are buried six feet in the earth as well.

Read full story
4 comments

The Time A Man's Ears Once Caught Afire and Burned off his Head

***This is a true story as told to me by my mother who witnessed this event, and retold with permission***. Spirituality seems to be on the rise. These days many of us want to know of and experience things within the spiritual realm. We take time to ponder some big questions, and we want to know if there is more out there.

Read full story
1 comments

The sad and tragic end of my young friend: Why do some lives seem destined for such hardship?

***This is a true story experienced by the author***. Tragedy can strike anyone at any time. We are all at the mercy of the 'elements' of nature. Yet there appear to be those who seem to be that much more susceptible to nature's sleight of hand. While most of us experience misfortune, few and far in between, others seem to get more than their fair share.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Elm, TX

8-year-old requested donations for animal shelter instead of gifts for his birthday

What a refreshing and amazing child and a heart-warming story to take us into spring. According to this story, an 8-year-old requested that instead of getting birthday presents, donations be made to the Little Elm area animal shelter. How great is this? What a forward-thinking and selfless act.

Read full story
10 comments
Little Elm, TX

Chaos in Little Elm, La Azteca Food Market's Roof Blows off Crushing the Cars Beneath

A firefighter watching the damaged vehicles beneath the roof --Photo byFacebook. Amidst the peeling rain, heavy winds, and lightning, more chaos erupts in Little Elm, Texas. Patrons attempting to get their cultural grocery items at the local market off Eldorado in Little Elm were blindsided when the roof of the building came off and sought shelter on their cars beneath.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Tornado warnings remain in effect as rain, and possible hail for several areas of Dallas, Texas

A tornado watch is currently in place for several areas within the North Dallas area. Tornado warnings, pouring rain, the possibility of hail, and flash floods are all possible and pose a severe threat to certain areas.

Read full story
3 comments

A mother reports her child for theft due to illegal drug use and gets her sent to prison

***This is a true story as told to me by a trusted source, retold with permission***. As parents, we love our children. For most of us, our love for them is unconditional, we love them deeply, warts and all. Some children continue to travel that love because they seem to have ignored all the lessons, we try to teach them. No matter how hard we try some children never seem to learn any of life's bitter lessons.

Read full story
23 comments

A Tik Toker posted a video of a dead bird suspended in the Air! What is going on in the world?

Mysteries abound in life, and most of us can attest to the fact that there is more to life than meets the eye. Many of us have had unusual experiences of our own, or at least know someone who had personal stories of unusual happenings.

Read full story
45 comments

A woman tricks her abusive husband and finally got far away from him

****This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***. Narcissistic personalities and their spectrum of disorders are some of the most popular articles in online forums. Most of us have been victimized by narcissists. Some of us are lucky and finally escaped their clutches, while others have had to digest their abuse way beyond their expiration dates.

Read full story
30 comments

A man finds out his wife is cheating and keeps her barricaded and hurt for three days in their home

***This is a true story, told by a trusted source and retold with permission***. Being proprietary seems to be an inherent part of human nature. By our behavior, humans appear to be mostly oriented toward the 'self'. There appear to be other seemingly more evolved individuals who are all for collective sharing, but most of us are simply concerned with ourselves.

Read full story
41 comments

A young woman never leaves home yet she becomes pregnant. Who is the baby's father?

***This is a true story, told to me by a trusted source, retold with permission***. For most of us, the teenage years were no walk in the park, but one filled with turbulence and wonder. Developing into adulthood is not for sissies. Hormones raging, with our bodies developing faster than our brains can handle.

Read full story
156 comments

A man walks out on his wife in the middle of their son's birth because he needed his alcohol fix

***This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***. The birth of a child is a magical event. Filled with joy and amazement. The air of expectancy, and another chance to get it right. A couple met and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their relationship moved quickly and they could not bear to be separated from each other.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy