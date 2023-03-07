Have You Thought of Your Final Expenses? Would You Prefer to Be Buried or Cremated?

Photo by Pavel Neznanov on Unsplash

Thoughts of death -- I am often in deep battle with claustrophobia!

I remember as a child laying in my bed, thinking about being buried and the feeling that I would suffocate. Back home, most burials are done in a crypt above ground because the country is below sea level. Some are buried six feet in the earth as well.

Whenever I have pondered the idea of being buried throughout my life, I get the same sensation — one of suffocation.

Though my intellect knows that the dead “knoweth nothing, heareth nothing, and seeth nothing” the irrational thoughts still have me gripped in trepidation.

Yikes!

You know what I mean when you go to a funeral and secretly thank God you're not the one being left behind🥴. Throughout the years I have thought about being buried versus being cremated.

None seemed a winning choice…

Time passes and choices become necessary

Time passes and one must come to the realization that one is mortal.

Someday, there will be a funeral and someone else will be secretly giving thanks that it’s you that’s deceased and not them. I began giving it serious thought and told my loved ones that I have decided I will be cremated instead of being buried.

Why cremation?

Financial cost — my close friend owns a funeral home and when he quoted me some prices, I was left with my mouth hanging open. I feel that my monies would be better spent on and by living — my children.

Why waste it to send me off encased in gold?

I told them to put the money to good use and have me cremated. Do not use the money and try to ship an empty shell to another country or plan some elaborate burial.

Use it wisely, for education, housing, and charity.

Do not buy expensive items for me.

My son said, “mom I can’t burn you!”. I told him he will have to because those are my wishes. I have shared my wishes will all of my family and I expect them to be honored. I am known as a prudent spender and expect no less later. Funeral costs are exorbitant and constantly rising. I believe I have made the best choice both for myself, my children, and my finances.

I choose cremation.

Less fuss, less spending, and hopefully less trauma for my relatives. Taking an urn to the South of the Americas is so much cheaper than a body.

What do you think, please share your thoughts...

Will you be buried or will you be cremated?